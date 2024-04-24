Spirit Halloween Sending One Lucky Fan to Spend the Night in Lizzie Borden's House

It's never too early to start celebrating Halloween, and with only six months to go until the annual tradition, Spirit Halloween is kicking things off by sending a lucky fan and their "coven" to the Lizzie Borden House in Fall River, Massachusetts. Back in 1892, Andrew and Abbey Borden were killed by a hatchet and, while Andrew's daughter Lizzie was tried for the murders, she was acquitted and the suspect was never found. In the decades since the incident, various reports have emerged about unsettling supernatural experiences that have unfolded in the home. You can head to Spirit Halloween's official Instagram to learn more about the giveaway.

"We are delighted to work with Spirit Halloween to roll out the red carpet and offer the public a chance to win a one-of-a-kind experience at the infamous Lizzie Borden House, which also includes additional haunted experiences and merchandise," Lance Zaal, President & Founder of US Ghost Adventures, shared in a statement.

"Our Halfway to Halloween celebration provides fans an exhilarating taste of what's to come this fall and empowers them to start planning for their favorite season as early as they please," Steven Silverstein, CEO of Spirit Halloween, added. "We have cultivated an incredible following of enthusiasts who embody the Halloween lifestyle, and we're thrilled to bring the fun back to life."

Per press release, "For its first scare of the year, the brand is offering fans the chance to win a stay in one of the nation's most haunted houses -- the notorious Lizzie Borden House in Fall River, Massachusetts. In collaboration with US Ghost Adventures, Spirit Halloween will give one lucky winner and up to 12 members of their coven a private stay in the horror-filled house."

"Fans can enter to win by following Spirit Halloween's Instagram and leaving a comment on the contest post from now through April 28th. With the house all to themselves (not including ghostly residents, of course), the winning group will enjoy all the makings of a haunting holiday, including:

An exclusive guided house tour, including insider insight around the murder, the trial, and commonly reported hauntings

A late-night ghost tour, complete with professional ghost-hunting gear

A private breakfast in the Borden family dining room

A ghost hunting starter kit with two pieces of Ghost Daddy Ghost Hunting Gear and a lesson for two at US Ghost Adventures Ghost Hunting Course

The ultimate Lizzie Borden gift package, featuring an official hatchet, the Lizzie Borden board game, Lily the Haunted Doll, and America's Most Haunted Volume II

Winner's choice of a Ghost Tour experience in Salem or a True Crime experience in Boston for two

"For even more to scream about, Spirit Halloween fanatics eager to step back inside their favorite store should mark their calendars for Thursday, August 1st for the Grand Opening of the brand's flagship store in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey. The annual event is a must-do for Halloween fans -- with exclusive early reveals, games, treats, themed photo ops, and activities for the whole family -- fans will make memories that will haunt them forever."

