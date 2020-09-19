California Earthquake Rattles DC, Marvel and The Walking Dead Stars

A preliminary 4.5 magnitude earthquake shook Southern California late Friday night, rattling the region and prompting several famous figures familiar to fans of DC, Marvel, and The Walking Dead to take to social media. At around 11:38 p.m. Friday evening, the earthquake struck with its epicenter around two miles west of El Monte, California -- around 10 miles away from Los Angeles. The earthquake shook buildings and was felt as far out as San Diego, Valencia, and the San Fernando valley and while there were no immediate reports of injury or damage resulting from the quake, residents certainly were jolted -- including some who had already decided to call it a night.

On Twitter, a number of celebrities posted about the earthquake. Smallville star Michael Rosenbaum wrote that he'd been in bed when the shaking hit while Agents of SHIELD star Patton Oswalt posted that "of course" there'd be an earthquake, seemingly resigned to the fact that given how wild 2020 has been thus far, anything is possible now.

Gotham and Utopia star Cory Michael Smith also weighed in on the earthquake, sharing an update from the Los Angeles Fire Department regarding the incident -- which included some safety advice for those affected.

"Earthquake felt widely in Los Angeles. Prepare now for aftershocks. If inside when shaking starts: DROP, COVER, HOLD ON! Protect your head + neck while taking cover under sturdy furniture or near a sturdy interior wall, away from windows and doorways until shaking stops," the LAFD's tweet read.

Read on to see how DC, Marvel, and The Walking Dead stars reacted to the California earthquake.

