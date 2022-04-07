Captain Marvel Writer Kelly Sue DeConnick Penning Las Vegas Stage Show

Captain Marvel and Bitch Planet writer Kelly Sue DeConnick will reportedly pen an upcoming Las Vegas stage show with a massive budget. Following the 2020 closure of Le Rêve, a massive, aquatic performance that combined stunning visuals with stunts, exhibitions of strength, and diving prowess, the Wynn Las Vegas casino resort did not immediately replace the show. It would have been difficult, given that Le Rêve closed just a week before the Covid-19 pandemic shut down the country, but in any event, it now looks as though its successor will be a magically-infused show written by DeConnick.

The revelation comes as part of a Bloomberg profile of Craig Billings. The CEO of Wynn, Billings acknowledges that the last couple of years have been tough for the resort chain, but has faith in the future. Buried in the piece was just the tiniest bit of news about the DeConnick project.

“And he’s spending $100 million on an as-yet-unnamed new show, to replace ‘Le Reve,’ that will feature magic and a storyline crafted by comic book writer Kelly Sue DeConnick,” the piece says.

DeConnick has been one of the most recognizable names in comics for a decade, after having written the Osborn limited series for Marvel in 2011. She has worked for both of the Big Two superhero publishers, as well as with Image on a number of titles as a writer and an editor. She has also translated dozens of manga adaptations.