Coca-Cola Launches Massive Marvel Collaboration

The new Coke and Marvel collaboration will have fans searching for 38 different cans and bottles

As fans have spotted over the past few weeks, Coca-Cola is now being packaged in special Marvel cans. On Monday, Coke and Marvel officially announced the scope of the partnership, which will result in a promotion across multiple platforms. According to Coke, that includes extensive television and social media advertising using a new, comic book-themed commercial.

"Coca-Cola has a long history with Disney, and it's exciting to have a relationship that encourages and enables us to continue to push ourselves and our relationship to new heights creatively," Coca-Cola global creative strategy boss Islam ElDessouky, global offered in a press release. "This latest collaboration with Marvel allows us to tap into the legacy and affinity for both brands to deliver consumers new and unexpected experiences."

The new cans will feature a total of 38 Marvel superheroes between Coca-Cola and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar products. In total, 33 heroes will be featured in 38 designs across the products. On Coke bottles and cans, fans will be able to find designs featuring Blade, Cable, Colossus, Daredevil, Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Elektra, Juggernaut, Kingpin, Loki, Moon Knight, Wolverine, Deadpool, Nick Fury, Storm (US Only), Super Skrull, and War Machine.

On Coke Zero bottles and cans, Coke drinkers will find designs featuring Ant-Man, Black Panther, Black Widow, Captain America, Captain Marvel, Doctor Strange, Groot, Hulk, Iron Man, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, Rocket, Scarlet Witch, Shang-Chi, Star-Lord, Thanos, and Thor.

"Our corporate alliance with Coca-Cola uniquely positioned us to develop something remarkably innovative within the industry," added Mindy Hamilton, Senior Vice President of Global Marketing Partnerships, The Walt Disney Company. "We took the traditional marketing paradigm and redefined it in the best way possible. The result is an unprecedented campaign that taps into the power of the Marvel Universe – which is heading into its 85th year of beloved characters – and tells stories in a way that can only be done when Coca-Cola and Disney come together."

Each of the cans will include QR codes enabling an "AR experience" as Coke officials call it, where fans will be able to compete various prizes including the Ultimate Fan Experience, Disney Cruise, Marvel Movie Screenings, Collectable Influencer Boxes, Movie Tickets, Autographed Memorabilia, Disney+ Subscriptions and more.