Surge Fans Urging Coke To Bring Back The Soda Drink

Surge fans are rallying to get Coca-Cola to bring the soft drink back. This week, The Surge Movement posted a new call to action on their Facebook page. People who want Surge back in stores are urged to make a product request at the official phone number or contact form over at Coca-Cola. In their lengthy plea to fans of the soft drink, they argue that their previous campaign to get Surge back on store shelves was only a partial victory. Back in 2014, the group of soft drink enthusiasts caught Coca-Cola's eye. Their massive social media campaign managed to bring in millions of eyeballs. The drink company saw all of that actions and actually did a limited run of Surge in stores.

If that wasn't impressive enough, Surge also calls a number of Burger King locations home as the drink lives on in Coca-Cola Freestyle machines. Despite these wins, the retail Surge cans have dried up, and the people want their fix. They're calling on a bigger store release in light of the exclusivity at the fast food restaurant. It will be a task to get the company to change their minds. But, they've been there before.

Nine years ago today we accomplished a feat that most considered impossible. Our Movement called forth the very first... Posted by SURGE Movement on Friday, September 15, 2023

"Nine years ago today we accomplished a feat that most considered impossible. Our Movement called forth the very first revival of a discontinued Coca-Cola brand in their 128-year history," they began. "From selling out Amazon's entire inventory within 1 hour and becoming the #1 Bestselling Grocery Item on their platform, to the madly successful Southeast Test Runs, to the Regional Expansions of over 1/3rd the nation, followed by the Pacific Northwest, Southcentral, and New England expansions, the 16oz SKU ignited a fully loaded wave of exhilaration, excitement, and triumph among our nation's SURGE fans."

The Surge Movement added, "In this process came Frozen SURGE, Fountain OG & Red Bery Blast SURGE, 12oz SURGE in the CCBCC territory, finally expanding to nationwide Freestyle SURGE with a SURGE Zero option and three additive flavor profiles. At this point, we have come to know the latter very well… Too well, actually... Lifelong fans of this brand know it deserves much more than a touchscreen button at a Burger King."

Surge Lives On At Burger King

(Photo: Coca-Cola)

So, while this movement seeks more retail releases at partners like Wal-Mart or Amazon, Surge continues to live on at Burger King. On the official Surge website, you can find out if the Burger King in your area carries the soda in a Coke Freestyle machine. It isn't the 16 oz cans that used to be available. But, it's a pretty good start if you've got the itch for the 1990s staple.

The Surge Movement said on Facebook, "If corporations truly understood this the way we do, SURGE would already be everywhere. But internal turnover and mixed appreciation among its stepping-stone leadership have largely been the recipe for its current state. We hold onto hope that new team members will see the promise in this brand and accompany that with perseverance and passion like in the past."

"Until then, we will continue to SURGE! After all, we are one of the most resilient fanbases out there having already undergone a 12-year hiatus," the collective continued. "Our passion will never die, nor will our fight to ensure that SURGE gets the recognition it deserves. So this is to you, Coca-Cola: the ball's in your court to provide the packaging options we desire! The path to profitability is right there for the taking."

Coca-Cola Previously Gave Surge Another Shot

Back in 2014, the Surge Movement's presence motivated the company to begin selling 16oz cans directly to consumers through Amazon. Coca-Cola was feeling the energy back then and the fans who have been on-board for the long-haul are looking to rekindle that magic again. As the soda can still be found at select Burger King locations in Coca-Cola Freestyle machines, there is probably some basis for hope. They've been in this position before, and it was even more dire last time. Hopefully, the company can hear their please like they did almost a decade ago.

"In this new era of marketing, we're exploring segmented delivery of our portfolio to consumers," Racquel Mason, associate vice-president of sparkling flavors, Coca-Cola North America said back in 2014. "Previously, a smaller brand would never have had a realistic shot at commercialization. Now with Amazon, consumers can order a product like Surge and have it delivered directly to their doorstep. It's the democratization of demand."

Do you think they can bring Surge back again? Let us know in the comments down below!