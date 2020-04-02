Justin Long Thinks He and His Family Got Coronavirus

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected nearly every aspect of many people’s everyday lives, as communities make a concerted effort to help slow the spread of the virus. Those who have been confirmed positive for having the virus – or who are beginning to show symptoms, but haven’t been able to get tested – have taken to social media to share their experience with the ordeal. Justin Long, an actor whose work includes Tusk, Galaxy Quest, and Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, believes that he might be among that latter category. On a recent episode of his podcast, Life Is Short With Justin Long, Long detailed symptoms that he and his brother, Christian Long, have been experiencing.

“We should tell everyone that you actually have corona. You think you do. I might have it as well,” Justin said.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I do have it,” Christian assured. “We’re not just being paranoid.”

“Sadly, Christian’s girlfriend Maggie came back from her work trip and a couple of days later she was very ill,” Justin explained. “She had classic corona symptoms. She had a fever, dry cough, all the things that they’re saying people have with Covid.”

As the brothers revealed, neither of them have been able to be confirmed positive for the virus.

“Unfortunately, we can’t get the test because we’re not considered high enough risk,” Christian explained.

“We both tried to get the test and as many of you know at this point you have to be in a high-risk group which is older people and people with compromised immune systems or it has to be further along in your system or severe enough in your system,” Justin added. “It sounds like this illness manifests itself in so many ways… maybe the most insidious part – and I think this is what happened to me – is a lot of people are asymptomatic or barely symptomatic.”

“It’s like we have Corona light,” Christian continued.

Long is just the latest in a string of celebrities who have been showing symptoms for the virus. Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Daniel Dae Kim, Kristofer Hivju, Olga Kurylenko, Rachel Matthews, Andy Cohen, and NBC Universal CEO Jeff Shell have all been tested positive for the virus in recent weeks.