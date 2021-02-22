Daft Punk Officially Calls it Quits After 28 Years

The week is kicking off with some difficult news for music fans around the world, as the beloved electronic music duo known as Daft Punk has made the decision to break up. Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo are going their separate ways now, leaving the robot heads and futuristic costumes in their rear view mirrors. Daft Punk announced the split on Monday morning, posting a video called "Epilogue" to their social media channels. Following the posting of the video, the band's publicist confirmed the split.

In the video, the two members of Daft Punk are seen walking through a desert, donning black jumpsuits and their classic helmets. As they walk, one of them struggles to keep up and eventually stops. The two members face each other and the one that stopped takes off his "Daft Punk" labeled jumpsuit, revealing a controller panel to his partner. The second member flips a switch in the panel which begins a countdown, and the other member walks as far as he can in the other direction. The countdown ends with an explosion, leaving just one member left. You can watch the full video at the top of the page.

This story is developing. More to come...