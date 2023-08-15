Darren Kent, Game of Thrones Actor, Dead at 36

Darren Kent, an actor who appeared in Game of Thrones and EastEnders, has died. He was 36. Kent's agency, Card Dodd Associates, confirmed Kent's passing on Tuesday after the actor "passed away peacefully on Friday." The agency tweeted, "It is with deep sadness we have to tell you that our dear friend and client Darren Kent passed away peacefully on Friday. His parents and best friend by his side. Our thoughts and love are with his family in this difficult time. RIP my friend ❤️" In addition to acting, Kent also wrote and directed, helming the 2021 short film You Know Me.

Kent began his career with a role in Shameless in 2004 and raised his profile with 2008's Mirrors. Kent's mother and agency released an obituary for the actor that reads, "His indomitable spirit and love of life inspired all he met and he will be remembered not only for his talent, but as a warm and generous friend."

Kent portrayed a goatherd from Slaver's Bay in Game of Thrones who witnesses his daughter being burned alive by one of Daenerys Targaryen's dragons in a turning point in HBO's epic fantasy drama. He also appeared in the BBC soap opera EastEnders, Dungeons & Dragon: Honor Among Thieves, Snow White and the Huntsman and the BBC's production of Les Misérables.

In 2012, Kent won the Best Actor award from the Van d'Or Independent Film Awards for his performance in the movie Sunny Boy. In that film, Kent, -- who lived with osteoporosis, arthritis, and a rare skin disorder -- played a boy with a skin condition that stops him from going out in the sun and stunts his desire to be a typical teenager. He supported the Equal People Performing Arts studio, which helped disabled and disadvantaged people in the performance industry.

Kent's friends and colleagues have come out on social media to remember the actor. Lee Mead tweeted, "Darren was an amazing human being and so special. Always giving of his time to people and always so positive. A fine actor too and he achieved so much as well. Such heartbreaking news."

Director Jane Gull tweeted, "What a privilege it was to be your friend and to work together on so many projects over the years. Life won't be the same without you 💔I will miss you so much. RIP darling Darren Kent xxxx."

Screenwriter Ben Trebilcook tweeted, "Love and thoughts to the friends and family of our talented, caring soul of a friend, Darren Kent, who sadly passed away on Friday. Darren, an Essex writer, actor and director, directed our award winning short You Know Me. A true character who was Always creating and forever upbeat and encouraging, Darren will be sorely missed."