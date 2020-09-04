DC FanDome Will Remake the 1940 Superman Radio Show With Celebrity Voice Actors

✖

Warner Bros. Television and The Creative Coalition announced today that they are recreating the 1940s Superman radio series on Saturday, September 12, at DC FanDome: Explore the Multiverse, with a cast of Hollywood notables including Tim Daly, Terry Crews, and Black Lightning's Yolanda Ross. Fans from around the world can tune in to this exclusive one-hour event beginning at 10 a.m. PT, for 24 hours. The Superman radio series will be available on demand, so fans can access it throughout the day, whenever they want. Using original scripts from the long-running radio serial recently unearthed from the Warner Bros. Studios vault, the studio hopes that "this rare, never-before-seen production will allow fans to experience the Man of Steel in a unique way."

Tim Daly, who played Superman in Superman: The Animated Series, serves as president of The Creative Coalition. The group is a nonprofit, non-partisan 501(c)(3) social and public advocacy organization of the arts and entertainment community. Founded in 1989 by prominent members of the creative community, The Creative Coalition is dedicated to educating, mobilizing, and activating its members on issues of public importance.

The Creative Coalition also creates award-winning public service campaigns including #RightToBearArts to promote the efficacy of the arts. The Creative Coalition aims to harness "the unique platforms of the arts community and entertainment industry" to make positive impacts on social welfare issues.

The Creative Coalition’s cast includes Wilson Cruz (Star Trek: Discovery), Tim Daly, and Daniel Dae Kim (Hawaii Five-0) as Superman, and features Jason Alexander (Seinfeld, Harley Quinn), Troian Bellisario (Pretty Little Liars), Erich Bergen (Madam Secretary), Anthony Carrigan (Bill and Ted Face the Music), Terry Crews (Idiocracy), Sam Daly (Hunters), Lea DeLaria (Orange Is the New Black), Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul), Sean Giambrone (The Goldbergs), Nicholas Gonzalez (The Good Doctor), Jason Isaacs (The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Richard Kind (Spin City, Gotham), Eric McCormack (Perception), Dean Norris (Breaking Bad), CCH Pounder (NCIS: New Orleans), Anthony Rapp (Star Trek: Discovery), Yolonda Ross (Black Lightning), Caterina Scorsone (Grey's Anatomy), Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Tamara Tunie (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit), Henry Winkler (Happy Days), Alfre Woodard (Luke Cage), and Constance Zimmer (House of Cards).

"We are thrilled to join comic fans and creators at DC FanDome: Explore the Multiverse to bring the original Superman to life and celebrate the arts," said The Creative Coalition CEO Robin Bronk in a statement. "We encourage Superman fans to learn more about The Creative Coalition's mission to support the arts by visiting TheCreativeCoalition.org. We are grateful to Warner Bros. and DC for supporting that work."

The exclusive event supports The Creative Coalition's urgent work to protect and advance the arts in schools and communities across the nation. Fans are encouraged to go to TheCreativeCoalition.org to learn more about keeping arts advocacy alive and vital.