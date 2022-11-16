Denise Richards and Husband Shot at in Road Rage Incident

Actress Denise Richards and husband Aaron Phypers found themselves in a life-threatening encounter on Monday as TMZ reports that pair had their vehicle shot at by another driver in what they're calling a road rage incident. According to the outlet the pair were on their way to Popsicle Studio LA when a driver behind them became "irritated" by their driving while searching for their destination. After passing them on the road TMZ reports that the driver fired one round from a gun at their vehicle, hitting the rear portion of the driver's side of the vehicle.

According to a source that spoke with People, Richards "was very shaken up and terrified" but still made her way to the studio and worked all day on what she was filming. The added that "The production company made her feel safe but they didn't file a police report. They think now that people were after the car itself because it's worth a lot of money." People goes on to report that Richards' role in whatever was filming at Popsicle Studio was just a one day gig for the actress. The project Richards was filming is Angels Fallen: Warriors of Peace, a sequel to the independent horror film Angels Fallen (and not to be confused with Gerard Butler's Angel Has Fallen).

Since starring in films like Starship Troopers, the James Bond movie The World is Not Enough, and Love Actually, Richards' has largely taken to television in recent years. In addition to appearing on two seasons of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Richards appeared in almost 200 episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful from 2019 to 2021. Earlier this year she appeared in Adi Shankar's The Guardians of Justice, a Netflix original series that was a large scale parody of DC Comics characters and teams.

(Cover Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images)