DiGiorno Giving Away Pizza Donut Mashup for National Donut Day

National Donut Day is coming up on June 4 and the folks at DiGiorno is celebrating in a unique way. Yes, the pizza brand is introducing a pizza and donut mashup for the upcoming "holiday", putting together two of people's favorite foods into one unique offering that is pretty much exactly what it sounds like. The DiGiornut is a savory snack that is described as "a delicious donut, stuffed with mozzarella cheese, topped with signature DiGiorno sauce, even more cheese and decked out with your favorite pizza toppings."

"At DiGiorno, we like to push the boundaries of what's possible for pizza, and the DiGiornut is something we've been dreaming about for a while," Kimberly Holowiak, DiGiorno brand manager at Nestlé, said in a statement. "At the same time, we've seen out of the box thinking from our fans on social media—connecting pizza with donuts. So we thought, why not have some fun and make this mashup a reality to celebrate National Donut Day."

While this mashup sounds like something just interesting enough that fans of both donuts and pizza might want to track it down in stores, they might want to hold off on that. The DiGiornut will not be available at stores. Instead, DiGiorno is giving away these unique mashup treats as part of a Twitter sweepstakes on -- you guessed it -- National Donut Day on June 4. All donut and pizza fans have to do is keep watch on DiGiorno's Twitter on that day and then respond to the contest tweet with "#sweepstakes". Lucky winners will score a half-dozen box of the DiGiornut.

(Photo: DiGiorno)

This is just the latest interesting offering from DiGiorno. The brand recently launched its own online merchandise store. The brand has also recently introduced a new line of gluten-free frozen pizzas, and for the Super Bowl, rewarded viewers with free pizza if the big game score reached 3-14 or 14-3 at any point. That particular reward is one the brand tried for in 2020, but didn't get to give away any pizzas with because the score just didn't work out. It did, however, in 2021.

What do you think of the DiGiornut? Will you try to be one of the lucky few to win them? Do you have a plan for National Donut Day? Let us know in the comments!