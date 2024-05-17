Chris Pratt Shares Tribute to His Late Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World Stunt Double

The sad news broke yesterday that Tony McFarr, the stuntman best known for doubling Chris Pratt, had passed away at age 47. The cause of McFarr's death is currently unknown, but it was revealed that he died on May 13th at his home outside of Orlando, Florida. McFarr had 60 stunt credits to his name and doubled Pratt on Passengers, Jurassic World, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Yesterday, Pratt took to his Instagram stories to pay tribute to McFarr and share photos of them together on set.

"Devastated to hear about the loss of my friend and former stunt double Tony McFarr," Pratt wrote. "We did several movies together. We golfed, drank whiskey, smoked cigars, and spent endless hours on set. I'll never forget his toughness. I remember he took a nasty shot to the head (in the title sequence of 'Guardians 2') and got several staples in his head came right back to work ready to go again. He was an absolute stud."

"He was always a gentleman and professional," Pratt continued. "He'll be missed. My prayers go out to his friends and family, especially his daughter." You can view an image Pratt posted below, and see more of his stories here.

(Photo: Chris Pratt's Instagram)

Tony McFarr's Stunt Credits:

McFarr's first stunt roles were back in 2011 in Bones and Transformers: Dark Side of the Moon. His television credits included Teen Wolf, Burn Notice, Homeland, The Originals, Halt and Catch Fire, The Walking Dead, MacGyver, The Gifted, and more. His film credits included Rock of Ages, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1, Furious 7, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2, Captain America: Civil War, Logan Lucky, Pitch Perfect 3, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Ant-Man and the Wasp, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, and more.

His final credit was for the short film, Grobb, in 2022. He also had a few acting credits to his name, including episodes of Burn Notice, One Tree Hill, and MacGyver. During his career, he was nominated for three Screen Actors Guild Awards for "Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture" for Transformers: Dark Side of the Moon, Jurassic World, and Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Our thoughts are with McFarr's family and friends, including Chris Pratt, at this difficult time.