Chris Pratt Shares Tribute to His Late Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World Stunt Double

Chris Pratt shares set photos of Tony McFarr after stuntman's death.

The sad news broke yesterday that Tony McFarr, the stuntman best known for doubling Chris Pratt, had passed away at age 47. The cause of McFarr's death is currently unknown, but it was revealed that he died on May 13th at his home outside of Orlando, Florida. McFarr had 60 stunt credits to his name and doubled Pratt on Passengers, Jurassic WorldGuardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Yesterday, Pratt took to his Instagram stories to pay tribute to McFarr and share photos of them together on set. 

"Devastated to hear about the loss of my friend and former stunt double Tony McFarr," Pratt wrote. "We did several movies together. We golfed, drank whiskey, smoked cigars, and spent endless hours on set. I'll never forget his toughness. I remember he took a nasty shot to the head (in the title sequence of 'Guardians 2') and got several staples in his head came right back to work ready to go again. He was an absolute stud."

"He was always a gentleman and professional," Pratt continued. "He'll be missed. My prayers go out to his friends and family, especially his daughter." You can view an image Pratt posted below, and see more of his stories here.

Tony McFarr's Stunt Credits:

McFarr's first stunt roles were back in 2011 in Bones and Transformers: Dark Side of the Moon. His television credits included Teen WolfBurn NoticeHomelandThe OriginalsHalt and Catch FireThe Walking DeadMacGyverThe Gifted, and more. His film credits included Rock of AgesDawn of the Planet of the ApesThe Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1Furious 7The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2Captain America: Civil WarLogan LuckyPitch Perfect 3Jumanji: Welcome to the JungleAnt-Man and the WaspThe Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, and more. 

His final credit was for the short film, Grobb, in 2022. He also had a few acting credits to his name, including episodes of Burn NoticeOne Tree Hill, and MacGyver. During his career, he was nominated for three Screen Actors Guild Awards for "Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture" for Transformers: Dark Side of the MoonJurassic World, and Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Our thoughts are with McFarr's family and friends, including Chris Pratt, at this difficult time.

