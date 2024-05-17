Horizon: An American Saga Trailer 2 Showcases Kevin Costner's Civil War Western

Kevin Costner leaves Yellowstone for the war-torn American West in the new trailer for Horizon: An American Saga

The new trailer for Kevin Costner's Horizon: An American Saga reveals even more of the grand epic western that Costner has made, set in the era of the American Civil War.

As you can see in the trailer below, the footage that Costner has captured is pretty great. Pretty pictures don't necessarily promise that this lengthy, two-part cinematic story will hold together as a sweeping narrative – or that Costner can capture and maintain tone, style, and rhythm as a director, but he certainly has a stacked cast of performers to help him get there.

The cast of Horizon: An American Saga includes Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jena Malone, Owen Crow Shoe, Tatanka Means, Ella Hunt, Tim Guinee, Danny Huston, Colin Cunningham, Scott Haze, Tom Payne, Abbey Lee, Michael Rooker, Will Patton, Georgia MacPhail, Douglas Smith, Luke Wilson, Isabelle Fuhrman, Jamie Campbell Bower, Alejandro Edda, Wasé Winyan Chief, Michael Anganaro, Angus Macfadyen, Jon Beavers, Alex Nibley, Kathleen Quinlan, Etienne Kellici, Amos Jason Charging Cloud, Bodhi Okuma Linton, Gregory Cruz, James Russo, Jeff Fahey, David O'Hara, Chris Conner, Leroy M. Silva, Bernardo Velasco, Tom Everett, Glynn Turman, Giovanni Ribisi and more.

What Is Horizon: An American Saga About?

(Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures)

As per the synopsis from Warner Bros and New Line:

Academy Award-winning visionary filmmaker Kevin Costner directs New Line Cinema's vast "Horizon: An American Saga" Chapters One and Two, a multi-faceted chronicle covering the Civil War expansion and settlement of the American West. A story of America too big for one film, this true cinematic event also stars Costner, who co-writes with Jon Baird ("The Explorers Guild") and produces through his Territory Pictures. In the great tradition of Warner Bros. Pictures' iconic Westerns, "Horizon: An American Saga" explores the lure of the Old West and how it was won-and lost-through the blood, sweat and tears of many. Spanning the four years of the Civil War, from 1861 to 1865, Costner's ambitious cinematic adventure will take audiences on an emotional journey across a country at war with itself, experienced through the lens of families, friends and foes all attempting to discover what it truly means to be the United States of America.

Horizon: An American Saga – Part 1 will be released in theaters on June 28th. Part 2 has a release date of August 16th.