Twitter Officially Rebrands as X.com, Drops Twitter URL

One of the last holdouts of the old Twitter has now been removed with Twitter.com officially rebranded as X.com overnight. This marks the latest -- and presumably one of the last -- efforts to fully move the social media platform over to Elon Musk's preferred "X" branding following the erasure of other remnants of Twitter such as tweets themselves. Musk confirmed the change himself this week while referencing the old logo of previous efforts to make X.com a thing before it finally came to fruition after the Twitter takeover.

Musk tweeted about the conversion over on what's now formally known as X.com by saying "All core systems are now on X.com." What he means by this is that if you follow the link here and see his tweet, you'll notice that your URL for the post should start with "x.com" now. This differs from the previous URL which has always started with "twitter.com" even after Musk took over, though you could sometimes see the "x.com" link when using the "share" button to send the tweets elsewhere.

The functionality of these URLs and the X platform remain the same regardless of the change, however, so this is really just more of a continued effort to finalize the X rebranding than anything that'd have an actual effect on users. While some changes made during the switch from Twitter to X have come off as abrasive or unnecessary to many users, ones like this URL change won't really matter much in regards to how you use X since old Twitter links including "twitter.com" itself now just default to the same page but with an "x.com" domain instead. Other changes made in a similar fashion prior to this one include rebranding "tweets" as simply "posts."

The old logo in Musk's tweet above harkens back to the early days of PayPal whenever "X" was a proposed name for that company as well, though it was met with opposition which eventually overcame the suggestion. Musk's spacefaring company SpaceX showed that he still had visions for "X" in some form or another, and the Twitter rebranding finally achieved at least that goal by converting the social platform over to X.

Still, there will be those who will continue to call X "Twitter" whether out of habit or defiance to Musk's sometimes abrasive decisions. Considering the branding Twitter previously had with its blue bird icon and the fact that it made "tweet" so prolific that it transcended from noun to verb, "tweet" is just easier and more ingrained for most users who aren't making the change simply out of loyalty to Musk's initiatives.