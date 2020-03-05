Disney Carefully Monitoring Situation with Coronavirus for Parks

As fears of the spread of Coronavirus surge throughout the world, and send prices for hand sanitizer soaring on Amazon’s marketplace, there’s a lot of uncertainty surrounding how it will effect public spaces in the future. Earlier today EON Productions announced that the new James Bond movie No Time to Die has been delayed until November due to fears of the virus, among cancellations at Emerald City Comic Con as well. The Coronavirus has also effected The Walt Disney Company in multiple ways as they’ve already cancelled a press event tied to the European launch of Disney+, indefinitely delayed the Chinese premiere of its live-action Mulan movie, and closed Tokyo Disneyland Resort. This has fans wondering about the domestic Disney parks as the virus continues to spread in the US.

ComicBook.com has learned that the teams at the parks are in regular contact with health agencies for information and guidance about the situation and have implemented preventive measures in line with those recommendations and the input of their internal medical teams. All Disney Parks have health and safety protocols in place with cast members being reminded of the everyday preventative actions to prevent illness spreading. They’ve also placed additional hand sanitizers throughout the parks and resorts domestically and will continue to monitor the situation and adjust operations accordingly.

The state of Florida already has four confirmed cases of Coronavirus according to the Headline Tribute, all of whom contracted the virus after traveling to either Italy or China. COVID-19 has infected more than 90,000 worldwide and killed more than 3,000 of those infected. Orlando has the potential to be a flashpoint in the spread of coronavirus in the United States as its parks draw upwards of 75 million people each year from around the world. Any disruption to that tourism could have a serious impact on the financial projections of companies with interests in the area, including Disney.

The further spread of the Coronavirus has resulted in disruptions across the country with regard to the entertainment industry. Netflix is struggling to film Dwayne Johnson’s new movie, Red Notice. WWE is monitoring the spread of the virus in Tampa Bay, Florida, the site of WrestleMania 36. Warner Bros. canceled the premiere of Superman: Red Son. The Game Developers Conference canceled its 2020 event after a series of company pullouts. Certain events are moving ahead undeterred for now such as E3 and Emerald City Comic Con.

