Disney Announces Launch Date, New Details for Fast Pass Replacement

Walt Disney World has announced the launch date and other initial plans for its new Disney Genie service. Disney Genie is a new app-based service that assists visitors to Disney Parks in planning their itinerary for the day. The app comes with some free services, such as keeping track of your dining reservations and making suggestions about what attractions to experience, as well as a new Genie+ service that gives riders access to some Lightning Lane entrances in approximately 40 park attractions scattered throughout the park. Today, Disney Parks announced that the Disney Genie service would officially launch on October 19th and provided more news about which rides and attractions would be part of this new service.

The big question that fans want to know is how much the Genie+ service, which functionally gives riders access to scheduling Lightning Lane arrival windows for 40 different attractions, which can be scheduled one at a time. The Genie+ service will cost an extra $15 per ticket and will cover a number of rides (listed below.) In addition to the base Genie+ service, visitors can also choose to purchase individual Lightning Lane passes for two of the resort’s most popular rides. These Individual Lightning Lane passes don’t have set prices or availability – they vary in cost and availability from day to day. Visitors can purchase up to two of these individual Lightning Lane passes per day. A total of eight rides (two per park) will utilize these Individual Lightning Lane options. Prices for the Individual Lightning Lane passes ranged on Disney’s website from $7 to $15 per person depending on the ride and the attraction.

Those staying on-site can purchase the Individual Lightning Lane passes starting at 7 AM the day of their visit. Everyone else can only purchase the Individual Lightning Lane passes when the park first opens.

So to summarize, visitors can pay a variable rate to purchase individual Lightning Lane passes for Walt Disney World’s eight most popular rides. They can also choose to pay $15 per ticket to separately purchase access to schedule Lightning Lane availability for up to 32 other rides across the parks.

The eight rides with Individual Lightning Lane passes are:

Seven Dwarfs Mine Train

Space Mountain

Frozen Ever After

Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance

Avatar Flight of Passage

Expedition Everest – Legend of the Forbidden Mountain

The rides available through the Genie+ service include: