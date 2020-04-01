Disney Debuts Pinocchio According to Jeff Goldblum in 365 Bedtime Stories

Disney is rolling out Jeff Goldblum to read some Pinocchio from 365 Bedtime Stories. The beloved actor was on the company’s Twitter profile reading a selection from the children’s book during quarantine. While he tells the timeless tale, his kids and their cute dog flank him on either side. For those wondering, yes, Goldblum does do all the voices and asks questions of his audience while reading. (Unfortunately, his children are mostly here to hang out and listen to their dad.) Still, it’s a welcome distraction from what’s going on outside right now. Disney has been posting a ton of content on its social media channels for parents.

Last week, the tabbed a Grey’s Anatomy star to read Marvel stories to kids on their YouTube channels. People have been watching fly-throughs of the parks as they sit in their living rooms wondering about the status of their summer vacations. Others have decided to make their own fun. (One inspired fan re-made Pirates of the Caribbean in the most glorious low-tech fashion possible.) People are just trying to do their best right now as a lot of Summer plans have been outright scuttled or pushed further down the line. The company has begun to address the extended closures.

Disney fans took it pretty hard when the news of the parks being closed first hit. Those pictures from the last night that Walt Disney World being open speak for themselves. (There were a ton of people trying to hold on to that feeling for as long as possible.) People thought there was an outside chance that they would re-open today, but that isn’t going to happen. The company has extended the closure dates and now things for the rest of the summer are looking even more murky.

Pinocchio, according to Jeff Goldblum! Settle in as he reads one of “365 Bedtime Stories.” pic.twitter.com/vDtWA6jNJa — Disney (@Disney) April 1, 2020

“While there is still much uncertainty with respect to the impacts of COVID-19, the safety and well-being of our guests and employees remains The Walt Disney Company’s top priority,” Disney Parks’ statement reads. “As a result of this unprecedented pandemic and in line with direction provided by health experts and government officials, Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World resort will remain closed until further notice.”

“The Walt Disney Company has been paying its cast members since the closure of the parks, and in light of this ongoing and increasingly complex crisis, we have made the decision to extend paying hourly parks and resorts cast members through April 18.”

