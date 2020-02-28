Toyko Disneyland Parks Closing Due to Coronavirus

The spreading of the coronavirus outbreak has caused another popular Disney park to close, as Tokyo Disney Resort is shutting its doors for at least two weeks. Disney announced on Friday that the Toyko resort would be closed until at least March 15th. This keeps in line with the new policies being implemented by the Japanese government to try and contain the spread of the disease, which can be passed when people are in close contact.

Tokyo Disney Resort is the third and final Disney park in Asia to close its doors due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Hong Kong Disneyland and Shanghai Disneyland were shut down earlier this year when the virus first began spreading and they remain closed today. Tokyo Disney Resort is currently set to reopen on March 15th, but the closure could be extended if warranted.

The Tokyo Disney Resort consists of both Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea, as well as a few different hotels. Guest who have made reservations at have been urged to contact Tokyo Disney to work on adjusting their plans.

Japan is keeping an extra close on eye on the spreading of the coronavirus, as Tokyo is set to play home to the Summer Olympics this year. If the virus is still going strong and spreading when the time of the event arrives, there is a chance the games could be cancelled entirely.

The land at Hong Kong Disneyland is currently being used as a temporary hospital to help deal with the infection in China.