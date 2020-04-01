Disney Buys Additional Land Next To Disney World

Even though Walt Disney World is currently shut down due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the House of Mouse isn’t putting a hold on improving and expanding the beloved park. This week, Disney made another substantial land purchase near Disney World, following a massive 235 acre acquisition back in December. This new purchase is much smaller, however, netting Disney an additional 26.3 acres of land in Central Florida, west of the Magic Kingdom theme park.

According to the Orlando Business Journal, Celebration Co. purchased 26.3 acres of land from Lake Reedy Development Group LLC. The land sold for $1.05 million, about $39,923 per acre, and sits on the southeastern short of Reedy Lake. Disney’s land purchase back in December cost a total of $6 million, but only cost $25,531 per acre.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Disney has yet to make any official comment regarding the new land, so its official purpose isn’t yet known. It could easily be for some kind of future park expansion, as Disney has continued to grow its parks in recent years. In 2019, both Disney World and Disneyland completed the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge expansions, both of which marked the most substantial additions to the parks in years.

This land could also be used for some other resort or conservation effort. Much of what surrounds the various parks in Walt Disney World is actually a part of Disney, so it wouldn’t be much of a surprise to see this land used for some other kind of experience.

As it currently stands, Walt Disney World is made up of Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, Epcot, and Animal Kingdom. Guests can purchase tickets that allow them to visit one park each day, as well the additional Hopper option which grants them access to all four parks in a given day. Unfortunately, no one is visiting the parks at the moment, and Disney doesn’t currently have a firm date for reopening.