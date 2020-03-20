Experience Disney World From Home With These Virtual Ride Videos

Theme parks around the world may be closed right now, and for good reason, but that doesn’t mean people haven’t been experiencing the joy of Walt Disney World while stuck at home. It sounds strange, but you can virtually ride many of the beloved rides at Disney from the comfort of your couch, thanks to bloggers and park guests who have shared their rides online. Quite a few rides from Disney World have full ride-through videos uploaded on YouTube, bringing the magic of the park to wherever you may be.

You’re not going to find a high-quality video of every single Disney ride online, but there are quite a few out there to check out. The classic Disney rides like Pirates of the Caribbean and It’s a Small World are pretty easy to record, since they’re moving at such a slow, even pace. There are some more exciting rides online, though, like Slinky Dog Dash and Splash Mountain.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Watching these rides obviously isn’t as fun as riding them, but options are limited as most of us are hanging out at home, doing our part to help flatten the curve. If you have been missing Disney quite a bit lately, or you have some restless kids at home, these virtual rides may be really helpful.

Check out a few of the best virtual Disney ride videos below!

It’s a Small World

Slinky Dog Dash

Pirates of the Caribbean

Peter Pan’s Flight

Splash Mountain

PeopleMover

Frozen Ever After

The Seas With Nemo and Friends