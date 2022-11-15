Disney World Raising Ticket Prices

In good news for parents everywhere, Disney World is going to be raising ticket prices. Again. For the first time since the pre-pandemic era of 2019, Disney is increasing prices on theme park tickets, as well as implementing further changes that include "park-specific pricing on one-day, one-part tickets." That will allow Disney to essentially use a flex pricing system, making parks like Magic Kindom more expensive to attend on busy days (like weekends), while simultaneously providing incentives for guests to seek lower pricing on non-busy days, possibly boosting attendance during slower periods.

In a statement, Disney said that "Magic Kingdom Park will be priced at or above our other theme parks due to the incredible demand as it remains the most-visited theme park in the world... We continue to focus on providing guests with the best, most memorable Disney experience, and we're doing that by growing our theme parks with incredible new attractions and offerings."

Disney's Park Hopper and Park Hopper Plus programs will also start to see variations in pricing depending on the date; prices on annual passes will also be increased. There's a full breakdown of all the changes coming, via Disney and USA Today:

Pricing changes go into effect on December 8th. "Each of Disney World's four theme parks will have a different price range for new purchases. Existing tickets will be honored at their previously purchased price.

New one-day one-park tickets will cost the following ranges of price:

Disney's Animal Kingdom: $109-$159

EPCOT: $114-$179

Disney's Hollywood Studios: $124-$179

Magic Kingdom: $124-$189

*Animal Kingdom will be the only park to keep its current price range.



**The $189 Magic Kingdom price is only for the peak period between Christmas and New Year's. All other Magic Kingdom dates will cost less than that.

(Photo: Disney Parks)

Active and retired military will still be offered discount ticket prices.

Park Hooper and Park Hopper Plus prices will also start to vary by date after Dec. 8th.

New regulations in dining will allow guests to now cancel up to 2 hours before a reservation without penalty. This will supposedly allow guests more flexibility in staying in parks or making different purchase decisions (longer stay, more money spent in-park) rather than leaving due to an arbitrary dining commitment.

New annual pass sales have been suspended for every pass except the Pixie Dust Pass, which is limited to Florida residents. New prices are as follows:

Pixie Dust Pass: $399 (no change)

Pirate Pass: $749 (currently $699)

Sorcerer Pass: $969 (from $899)

Incedi-Pass: $1399. (from $1299)

The price changes for Disney World go into effect on December 8th.