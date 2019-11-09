Opening Day Disneyland Attraction Getting Major Makeover in 2020

The Disneyland Resort will perk up opening day attraction Snow White’s Scary Adventures in 2020, according to building permits acquired by The Orange County Register. Inspired by Walt Disney’s 1937 film Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Disney’s first full length animated feature, the dark ride attraction opened alongside Disneyland in July 1955. Originally titled Snow White and Her Adventures, the ride underwent its first major refurbishment in 1981, reopening as Snow White’s Scary Adventures in 1983. Disneyland officials confirmed the Anaheim, California park has filed for a $445,000 refurbishment planned for 2020.

“Disneyland crews will remove and replace show sets, props and scenes, install new structural beams, refurbish rock work and make electrical upgrades on the 6,200-square-foot Snow White dark ride,” according to OC Register, who reviewed the permit. Also included in the permit are calls for new projector platforms, indicating show scenes could be “plussed” with upgraded special effects.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s unclear when Snow White’s Scary Adventures will temporarily go dark for its makeover.

Located in the Fantasyland section of Disneyland Park, Snow White’s Scary Adventures is the latest dark ride to undergo a refurbishment. Alice in Wonderland received its own refurb across five months in 2014, followed by a seven-month overhaul of Peter Pan’s Flight in 2015. The opening day attraction added a re-imagined nursery scene and was spruced up with new special effects in its city scenes.

Earlier in 2019, the Happiest Place on Earth announced plans for “Project Stardust,” a number of enhancements that reached the Disneyland Resort ahead of the May opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

Those enhancements included reconfigured queues for multiple Fantasyland attractions, improving guest access and comfort, additional walking space, more efficient stroller parking areas, an increased amount of seating, a Pixar-themed parking structure and a Sleeping Beauty Castle makeover.

Also in 2020, Disney will unveil Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance within Galaxy’s Edge on Jan. 17. The new, state-of-the-art “E-ticket” attraction joins Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run as the land’s second major attraction. In October, Disney Parks announced ride simulator Star Tours – The Adventures Continue — located in Tomorrowland — would be updated with new planet destinations, coinciding with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. These new destinations can be visited aboard Star Tours starting Dec. 20, the same day Rise of Skywalker opens in theaters.

The Disneyland Resort will also be home to another major addition, Avengers Campus, when the Marvel-themed expansion area opens at Disney California Adventure park in summer 2020.