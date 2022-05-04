Disneyland Rumored to Announce Major Tomorrowland Renovation This Fall

✖

Disneyland could be announcing its next major refurbishment project later this year. Walt Disney World News Today reports that Disney will announce a long-awaited $600 million refurbishment of Disneyland's Tomorrowland at D23 Expo this fall. No additional details were announced about what would be involved in the refurbishment project, other than that the area of the park would receive a brand new entrance, the construction of which is already underway.

The Tomorrowland renovation has been rumored since 2019, although it likely faced delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced Disney to delay many of its park plans. But now that visitors are returning to Disney's parks, the company can move forward with some of its long-gestating plans. We'll note that the timing of the rumor's resurfacing is curious, as Disney recently confirmed that it would be totally reimagining Space Mountain at Tokyo Disneyland, with the ride shutting down until 2024. It's possible that Disneyland's version of Space Mountain could see a similar reimagining. Other possibilities for the refurbishment include the possible addition of the TRON Lightcycle Power Run, another roller coaster being built at Tomorrowland at Walt Disney World. Given that Disneyland has space constraints that Disney World doesn't need to deal with, that possibility seems a little more far-fetched.

The reported renovation plans for Tomorrowland follows the temporary shutdown of another area of Disneyland – Mickey's Toondown was shut down earlier this summer to allow for a major redesign that would add a brand new ride – Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway – as well as several new features and area concepts. Mickey's Toontown is scheduled to re-open in 2023. Disney is also currently in the middle of a major renovation of the front half of EPCOT, with a brand new Guardians of the Galaxy-themed ride set to open later this month and construction underway on a Moana-themed attraction.

Expect to hear more news about this supposed renovation plan later this year.