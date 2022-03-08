Domino’s Japan Unveils Pizza With 34 Different Toppings

Everyone knows that the best thing about pizza are the toppings, and the hardest part is choosing which toppings to get. But for a limited time, pizza fans in Japan don’t have to choose which toppings to put on their pizza. Domino’s in Japan released the new Best 34, a pizza that features 34 toppings. Yes, you read that correctly. You can get a pizza with 34 different toppings that, according to Domino’s Japan, are all “balanced to perfection”.

According to the product’s listing on the Japanese Domino’s site, the 34 toppings include: tomato sauce, basil sauce, white sauce, cheese, Hokkaido gouda and cheddar cheese, onions, green peppers, spinach, rice cake, pepperoni, big pepperoni, ham, potato slices, pineapple, pork sausage, Italian sausage, corn, beef ribs, pancetta, charcoal-grilled beef, teriyaki chicken, roast chicken, seafood mix, shrimp, mushrooms, mayonnaise, spicy cod roe mayonnaise sauce, bacon, cherry tomatoes, sliced asparagus, Hokkaido camembert, Italian bocconcini, jalapenos, and garlic. While all of these toppings are on the pizza, looking at images of the culinary creation seems to indicate that they aren’t all paired with one another. It appears that each slice of the pizza may feature a different combination of things which could make this the ultimate party pleaser, but it does come at a price. Customers would pay around $48 (5500 Yen) to have one delivered, though picking up the Best 34 in person runs around $24 (2750 Yen).

The pizza also comes with a couple of limitations. Customers cannot choose crust type, add additional toppings, or double existing toppings on this pizza. They also cannot order this pizza as part of a Half & Half pizza. Additionally, coupons and deals do not apply to this pizza.

While the Best 34 might be the most interesting pizza on the Domino’s Japan menu, it’s not the only menu offering that features multiple toppings that you might not expect. The menu also features a pizza called the Quattro Nippon that comes with four different sections: Charcoal Grilled Chiki-Teri, Hokkaido 3 Cheese, Spicy Mayo & Mochi, and Char-grilled beef. There’s also the Spicy Mayo & Mochi pizza which features rice cake, corn, pork sausage, sliced asparagus, Korean seaweed flakes, and a spicy cod roe mayonnaise sauce. There’s also a Garlic Master pizza which features double garlic as one of its toppings.

What do you think about Domino's Japan's Best 34 pizza? Would you give it a try?

H/t: Brand Eating