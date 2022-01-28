Pizza Hut Reveals Spicy Lovers Pizzas

Pizza Hut is bringing out Spicy Lovers Pizzas for everyone that likes their pie with a little heat. There’s a Spicy Double Pepperoni, Spicy Hawaiian Chicken and a Spicy Veggie variant to try. The secret to these individual pies seems to be the Fiery Flakes and red chilies included in their recipes. People have been ordering Meat Lovers and Veggie Lovers for decades now and it’s time for fans of spice to get their shot. A lot of the intial social reaction is positive as customers want to see what all the fuss is about. Chief Brand Officer Georgeanne Erickson thinks that the brand’s fans are going to love these new pizzas.

“Pizza Hut has been making iconic pizzas for generations, and that requires adapting for each new wave of pizza lovers,” Erickson explained in the release. “As consumer tastes continue getting more adventurous, the launch of Spicy Lover’s Pizza allows Pizza Hut to satisfy the growing craving for well-balanced, spicy flavor. No other national pizza QSR is offering spicy pizza in the space, and we’re excited to bring this thoughtfully crafted spicy pizza to pizza lovers across the country!”

Here’s what Pizza Hut says about the new pizza:

“The intentionally crafted Spicy Lover’s Pizza, with its perfectly balanced and flavorful layers of spicy ingredients, is Pizza Hut’s take on one of the hottest food trends out there – an increased hankering for heat. This love of spice – coupled with a spicy void in the pizza space – inspired Pizza Hut to create the game-changing Spicy Lover’s Pizza.”

“Spicy Lover’s Pizza features a new spicy marinara sauce that provides a touch of heat and sweetness, sliced red chilis and Fiery Flakes made from a custom blend of herbs and crushed red peppers. Each layer of heat is balanced with full zesty flavor – the carefully crafted combination performs an intricate dance on pizza lovers’ tastebuds and brings the spice of life we all so desperately need – resulting in a masterpiece of piquant that offers a craveable bold taste, not burn.”

Spicy Double Pepperoni: The Pepperoni Lover’s dream; layered with spicy marinara sauce, two types of pepperonis – classic and crispy cupped – sliced red chilis and Fiery Flakes

Spicy Hawaiian Chicken : A delightful mix of spicy and sweet; spicy marinara sauce, chicken, pineapple, sliced red chilis and Fiery Flakes

: A delightful mix of spicy and sweet; spicy marinara sauce, chicken, pineapple, sliced red chilis and Fiery Flakes Spicy Veggie: A colorfully vibrant sight to behold (and eat); spicy marinara sauce, green bell peppers, red onions, mushrooms, sliced red chilis and Fiery Flakes

