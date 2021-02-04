Donald Trump Resigns From Screen Actors Guild in Face of Expulsion

✖

After leaving the White House as the first term president to lose his re-election in forty years, and facing impeachment proceedings in the United States senate this month, Donald Trump has now found himself out of the Screen Actor's Guild. In the days leading up to the inauguration of Joe Biden in January SAG-AFTRA revealed that they were making moves to expel him from the guild, which he was a part of due to his television appearances on the likes of The Apprentice and Saturday Night Live. Facing that threat, and famously the one that does the firing around here, Trump elected to quit SAG instead.

In a letter he wrote, "I write to you today regarding the so-called Disciplinary Committee hearing aimed at revoking my union membership. Who cares! While I’m not familiar with your work, I’m very proud of my work on movies such as Home Alone 2, Zoolander and Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps; and television shows including The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Saturday Night Live, and of course, one of the most successful shows in television history,

The Apprentice – to name just a few!"

He continued, "Which brings me to your blatant attempt at free media attention to distract from your dismal record as a union. Your organization has done little for its members, and nothing for me....I no longer wish to be associated with your union. As such, this letter is to inform you of my immediate resignation from SAG-AFTRA. You have done nothing for me."

In a statement responding to his letter, SAG-AFTRA simply wrote: "Thank you."

This marks the second major headline of the day for the Screen Actors Guild, who earlier today revealed the SAG Award nominations. Movies nominated in the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture include: Da 5 Bloods, Minari, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, One Night in Miami...., The Trial of the Chicago 7; with television nominees from the Outstanding Performance by an ensemble in a drama/comedy include: Better Call Saul, Bridgerton, The Crown, Lovecraft Country, Ozark, Dead to Me, The Flight Attendant, The Great, Schitt's Creek, and Ted Lasso. Titles like Wonder Woman 1984, The Mandalorian, The Boys, and Westworld were all recognized for their action stuntwork. Mandalorian, The Boys, and Westworld were all recognized for their action stuntwork.

