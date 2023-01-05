Doritos Launches First New Flavor of Year

There's a new Doritos flavor in town. While Nacho Cheese and Cool Ranch Doritos continue to dominate the snacks market, the chip-maker is hoping its latest flavor will catch on. Thursday, the brand officially unveiled Doritos Sweet & Tangy BBQ, a flavor it says is "a bold experience" with traditional BBQ notes mixed with "complex spices and tanginess."

The new variety will be available through both Snacks.com and at big box stores across the country for the foreseeable future. As of now, the chips are being offered in a single size priced at $5.59.

Ahead of the announcement, some users on social media were already finding the new variety pop up in their local stores. "I haven't found a new chip that I like in forever...buuut these sweet n' tangy bbq Doritos are out of control & I'm only an hour in the bag," @TyYungwavy88 tweeted Wednesday.

I haven't found a new chip that I like in forever...buuut these sweet n' tangy bbq Doritos are out of control & I'm only an hour in the bag 👀 — Ty Marquez (@TyYungwavy88) January 4, 2023

According to @MakariaairakaM, the Sweet & Tangy BBQ chips taste like another Frito-Lay mainstay. "These new Doritos taste like the smoky bbq twist like exactly," the tweet shared.

These new Doritos taste like the smoky bbq twist 😂 like exactly — Kari Thee Stallion 🔥 (@MakariaairakaM) January 3, 2023

A third chip fiend applauded Doritos for overloading the chips with seasoning this time around. "Just bought a bag of the new BBQ flavor. Do you see just how much bbq is on this chip? This is what we want for the ranch Doritos PLEASE," @Doody4481 said.

It's not immediately clear just how long the new chips will be available.

Have you gotten the chips yet? If you have, let us know your thoughts of the treat in the comments below!