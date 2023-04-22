Duane Earl Poole, The Smurfs Writer, Dead at 74

Writer and producer Duane Earl Poole, best known for his work on series such as Hart To Hart, The Love Boat, Electra Woman and Dyna Girl, and The Smurfs, has died at the age of 74. Poole passed on April 1st in Studio City, CA of cancer and his passing was announced by his husband, Frank V. Bonventre on Facebook. (via Deadline).

Born September 15, 1948, Poole had an extensive career working on a wide range of projects in Hollywood after relocating from Washington state to Los Angeles in 1975 where he went to work for Hanna-Barbera. While there, he wrote for numerous iconic Saturday morning cartoons including not only The Smurfs, but The Great Grape Ape, Scooby's Laff-A-Lympics, The All-New Super Friends Hour and more. He also wrote for numerous Saturday morning live-action series as well, working for Sid and Marty Krofft on projects such as Far Out Space Nuts, Electra Woman and Dyna Girl, The Krofft Supershow, and The Krofft Superstar Hour.

Poole would later move into primetime writing and producing in the 1980s, working for Aaron Spelling series such as Hart To Hart, The Love Boat, Lottery!, Hotel, and Glitter. His television work continued into the 1990s with projects that featured major star power: This Can't Be Love and One Christmas — which featured Katherine Hepburn in her final on-screen appearances — Truman Capote's A Christmas Memory which starred Patty Duke, Sarah Plain and Tall with Glenn Close and Christopher Walken, and A Season for Miracles with Laura Dern, Lynn Redgrave, Patty Duke, and Carla Gugino, just to name a few.

Poole was also prolific with his work in both Hallmark Channel and Lifetime movies. Among his numerous credits are The Edge of the Garden, The Memory Book, Christmas List, Royally Ever After, Next Stop Christmas, An Angel in the Family, A Timeless Christmas, A Very Vintage Christmas, Last Chance Llama Ranch, Honeymoon with Mom, For the Love of a Child, Deadly Encounter, Her Best Friend's Husband, and Going for Broke. Outside of his work in television, Poole also was a librettist for various theatrical adaptations and was writing a new musical with Amanda McBroom and Michele Brourman at the time of his death.

Poole is survived by his husband, Bonventre, his father-in-law, Anthony Bonventre; his in-laws, Virginia Bonventre Cappelli, Patricia Bonventre and David Cappelli Sr.; and numerous nieces and nephews.