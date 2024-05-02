Here's the Best Look at Donkey Kong's New Epic Universe Ride

Super Nintendo World just showed fans what the new Donkey Kong Country area would look like down in Florida. Universal Epic Universe released a cinematic reel of their developments around Super Nintendo World. While there's a ton to unpack with Yoshi's getting their own attraction, all eyes are on Donkey Kong. Speciaically, Mine-Cart Madness, the new ride that features everyone's favorite Donkey Kong Country element, the mine cart levels. Clearly, Universal has stepped up the offerings from the Super Nintendo World opening in Los Angeles, California. Check out the amazing video for yourself down below!

"It's up to you to help Donkey Kong protect the Golden Banana on Mine-Cart Madness™," the description begins. "Enter the majestic Golden Temple, board your mine cart and take off in this thrilling family coaster. Speeding through the mine, you'll appear to jump across gaps in the track and perform other eye-popping feats from the Donkey Kong Country video games."

What's Going On With Different Rides At Multiple Parks?

With the differences between the two parks, it's good to do some research before you turn up for a fun day at Universal Studios or Epic Universe. ComicBook.com had a chance to attend a special event in California shortly before Super Nintendo World opened to the public. During that tour, we spoke to Universal Creative Vice President Jon Corfino about the differences between this park and the one in Osaka Japan. In fact, the location across the ocean actually already had the Yoshi ride ready to roll. But, there are plans for some variations between the locations as time passes along. Here's what Corfino had to say:

"I'll break it down. In terms of the ride itself, the ride here is the ride there. In terms of the configuration, some of our queue lines are different. In terms of the configuration it's different. We still have the same areas, and that's how it's different. But, the rides are the rides and In terms of the land itself, we do not have a Yoshi ride," Corfino explained. "That aside, I would say pound for pound, you're going to get the same experience that's out there. Just maybe a slightly different configuration. But, the same experience."

