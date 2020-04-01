Dunkaroos Will Still Be Released This Summer

At this particular moment in time, we should take any wins we can get. The smallest of wins, all things considered, came Tuesday morning when the official Dunkaroos Twitter account confirmed the nostalgic snack was still on track for a release later this summer. Originally announced as a returning item from Betty Crocker in February, the pinnacle of after-school 90s treats is still apparently set to hit stores sometime in the coming months, though an exact on-sale date has yet to be revealed.

Sorry, ran out of text messages so I couldn’t reply til now… Dunkaroos are still coming back Summer 2020. — Dunkaroos (@Dunkaroos) March 31, 2020

“We’re thrilled to relaunch Dunkaroos in the U.S. after years of it only being available in Canada,” General Mills snacks overlord Jeff Caswell said in February. “For those who grew up in the ’90s, the original cookie-frosting combo represents the taste, color and fun of being a kid during that decade. We know there’s a lot of love for Dunkaroos, and fans everywhere have been asking for it. We’re excited to help ’90s kids relive all the best parts of childhood.”

Suffice to say, many were thrilled with the news and reacted as such. Keep ‘er scrolling to see what Dunkaroos fiends are saying about the anticipated return of the treat!

