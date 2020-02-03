Dunkaroos Officially Being Relaunched This Summer

A ’90s lunch table staple is finally making its way back to grocery store shelves this summer. General Mills confirmed to ComicBook.com that Dunkaroos are finally making a comeback this summer, delighting the hearts and taste buds of ’90s kids around the country. The dunkable cookie snacks have been away from the spotlight for some time now, but General Mills knows that nostalgia is clearly at an all-time high, making 2020 the perfect time to bring Dunkaroos back to the forefront.

Fans of the classic snack in Canada have been able to enjoy Dunkaroos most recently, but those in the United States have been waiting quite a while. Fortunately, that wait is almost over. The official relaunch date of Dunkaroos has yet to be announced, but General Mills did note that the snack would be on shelves this summer.

“We’re thrilled to relaunch Dunkaroos in the U.S. after years of it only being available in Canada,” said Jeff Caswell, president of Snacks at General Mills. “For those who grew up in the ’90s, the original cookie-frosting combo represents the taste, color and fun of being a kid during that decade. We know there’s a lot of love for Dunkaroos, and fans everywhere have been asking for it. We’re excited to help ’90s kids relive all the best parts of childhood.”

The relaunch of Dunkaroos will arrive with just one of the snack’s old school flavors. Luckily, though, that flavor is arguably its most popular. Dunkaroos will return with the vanilla cookie/rainbow sprinkles frosting combination. The previous line of Dunkaroos included chocolate, vanilla, chocolate chip, cinnamon, and peanut butter, in addition to the rainbow sprinkles.

Dunkaroos were first introduced to the market in 1992, accompanied by the iconic mascot Sydney the Kangaroo. This new launch of Dunkaroos will keep Sydney off the packaging, but it has yet to be revealed whether or not the character will play a part in the overall marketing scheme.

Are you excited for the return of Dunkaroos? Let us know in the comments!