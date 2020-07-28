Dunkin' Is Making Caffeinated Coffee-Flavored Cereal

✖

If you're not in the mood for coffee, Dunkin' might have the next best thing for you. The iconic coffee brand has joined forces with Post to introduce a pair of coffee-infused cereals based on two of the chain's best-selling drinks. In the coming weeks, Dunkin' Caramel Macchiato and Dunkin' Mocha Latte cereal should be popping up in the cereal aisles at your local supermarket.

As the names suggest, the cereal is coffee flavored and includes a small amount of caffeine, around a tenth of a cup of coffee per serving. Both cereals use a chocolate crunchy cereal base while the Caramel Macchiato has caramel-swirled marshmallows. On the flip side, the Mocha Latte has a similar arrangement except with latte-swirled marshmallows.

"We love delighting customers with surprising new ways to enjoy the great taste of Dunkin'. For our fans who already start their days with Dunkin', this gives them another way to experience their favorite flavors," Dunkin' vice president Brian Gilbert says in a press release. "The Post Cereals team has done an excellent job of paying homage to the Caramel Macchiato and Mocha Latte with these new cereals. We can't wait to see how customers enjoy them."

Post brand manager Josh Jans adds, "Coffee and cereal are the ultimate breakfast go-tos, ranking as the top two most consumed items to help people start their day. Dunkin' coffee is a daily ritual for Americans, and we're excited to be partnering with them to indulge their fans' coffee cravings. Getting the flavor right on our new cereals was a top priority, and we think we've nailed the rich, smooth and creamy taste."

On Instagram, a few of the snack-tracking users have managed to get their hands on samples with many of them sharing glowing reviews. As evidenced above, @SnackGator suggests both flavors resemble their Dunkin' drink counterparts to a T.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.