Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Endorses a Presidential Candidate for the First Time

✖

For the first time ever, "The Rock" Dwayne Johnson has endorsed a presidential political candidate publicly ahead of Election Day 2020. After his victory over his front gate, Johnson turned his attention towards politics. Johnson released a video onto social media where he proclaims his independent, centrist political leanings and then endorses Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris for President and Vice President of the United States, respsectively. Johnson tweeted, "As a political independent & centrist, I've voted for both parties in the past. In this critical presidential election, I'm endorsing @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris. Progress takes courage, humanity, empathy, strength, KINDNESS & RESPECT. We must ALL VOTE."

Attached to the tweet is a video. The video has Johnson explaining why he decided to weigh in on the election.

As a political independent & centrist, I’ve voted for both parties in the past. In this critical presidential election, I’m endorsing @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris. Progress takes courage, humanity, empathy, strength, KINDNESS & RESPECT. We must ALL VOTE: https://t.co/rZi1mxh8DC pic.twitter.com/auLbc8xDBv — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 27, 2020

"We are approximately five days away from election day, arguably the most critical election our country has seen in decades," he begins. "Now, that said, I'm going to be pushing this political conversation just a little bit more. Look, I've got friends in all parties, but the one thing we can always agree on is the conversation and the dialogue, and where that conversation lands is always the most critical part. Now, this is something that I've certainly not done in the past, so I'm going to go big. You guys know me. If I go, I go big.

"So guys, I had the opportunity to sit down with Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamal Harris to talk about a number of important issues that we're facing as a country. I thought it was a great and extremely productive conversation that we had, and as a registered independent for years now with centrist ideologies, I do feel that Vice President Biden and Senator Harris are the best choice to lead our country, and I am endorsing them to become President and Vice President of our United States."

The video then cuts to a conversation over video call between Johnson, Biden, and Harris. "I have been a lucky guy over the years -- in my life and my career -- to have been part of and participated in some real defining moments," Johnson tells the Democratic candidates. "And I've never publicly endorsed a presidential candidate or vice-presidential candidate in my life, over my career. You guys are both obviously experienced to lead. You've done great things. Joe, you've had such an incredible career. You've led, in my opinion, with great compassion, and heart, and drive, but also soul. You and I talked about that in the past and how important soul is."

Election day in the United States is Tuesday, November 3rd.

Photo by Steve Dietl/NBC via Getty Images