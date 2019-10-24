Edward Snowden Reveals He Searched for Proof of Aliens on CIA Networks and It’s Not Good

Alien encounters are the sacred foundation on which many of the best Sci-fi stories are built, and it’s especially exciting to imagine the possibilities (and horrors) of life from other worlds during this Halloween season. Or at least, it used to be. Edward Snowden is now infamous for being the source of the biggest US Intelligence leak in the history, but it seems that Snowden may add another infamous achievement to his legacy: killing all fantasy and speculation about America’s secret cover up of alien life. That’s because in a recent interview Snowden admitted to using government resources to search for proof of America’s alien cover up… and finding nothing.

Here’s what Edward Snowden had to say during an episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, about digging into the CIA search engines for evidence that the US government has proof of alien life, and is keeping said proof on lockdown:

“I know, Joe, I know you want there to be aliens. I know Neil deGrasse Tyson badly wants there to be aliens. And there probably are, right?

But the idea that we’re hiding them — if we are hiding them — I had ridiculous access to the networks of the NSA, the CIA, the military, all these groups. I couldn’t find anything. So if it’s hidden, and it could be hidden, it’s hidden really damn well, even from people who are on the inside.”

Now, given what Snowden says here – and considering the source – it’s not going to be surprising if more than a few people take this as just another stepping stone to some of the more popular conspiracy theories on the subject. First of all, UFO chasers will immediately argue that the level of secrecy involved in America’s alien cover-up would of course be of higher security level than a CIA subcontractor like Snowden has access to – even by way of hacking. Secondly, Snowden remains one of the most divisive figures in America’s unfolding history during the 21st Century; for every person who sees him as a courageous whistleblower there’s another who thinks he’s one of the country’s biggest traitors. That’s all to say: a lot of people probably won’t trust Snowden’s word on this, or anything else.

Regardless, the recent quote echoes what Snowden has already said in his memoir Permanent Record, in which he wrote that, “…as far as I could tell, aliens have never contacted Earth, or at least they haven’t contacted US intelligence.”

At the end of the day, though, imagination is what will win out, here. People like imagining that intelligent life is out there in space, and has already arrived here on Earth – and they’re not likely to stop imagining it now.

