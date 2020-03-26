Lost Actress Maggie Grace Responds to Evangeline Lilly’s Controversial Coronavirus Comments

Lost’s Maggie Grace is the latest celebrity to take issue with Evangeline Lilly’s controversial comments surrounding coronavirus. The Ant-Man and the Wasp star was proud of how she was “going about business as usual” by taking her kids to play amid the pandemic. But, Grace is not thrilled and the post has become a bit of a discussion point among people of all stripes. Some believe the quarantine is warranted, while others are convinced that it is nothing to worry about. At any rate, the Lose actress spoke her mind.

“Hey there, I read your pre-edit post and I find it concerning. There’s no need to panic, but at the same time this about all of us- the vulnerable, the immunocompromised, older folks,” she began. “Sure, it’s a free country, but how about choosing to exercise some of that wonderful freedom to have some compassion, trust the extensive science here and not overwhelm health system. No doctor should have to choose which patients get life saving care and which patients get sent home to die- the sort of triage tat is tragically happening in Italy right now.”

“Please out Johns Hopkins, Stat News, think about how these small decisions affect your dad and those in your community as ventilators run out-and as you use your influence on such a large group of other people. I say this with all humility, please rethink this. Your kids will be just fine without going to gymnastics, I promise. 🙂 Be well. PS Daniel said he is doing a lot better btw. I don’t know, Maybe you guys wanna chat?”

Maggie Grace’s response to Evangeline Lilly’s instagram post 👀 pic.twitter.com/t09w4Bxgzw — LOST (@LOST_Daily) March 24, 2020

But, Grace is not the only star that had something to say about that lightning rod Instagram post. Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner posted a very stern video about this very topic as well. She clearly didn’t have any time to be messing around with what Lilly had posted. Even though she didn’t name her directly, the freedom mentions here are telling.

“Here’s the tea. Stay inside. Don’t be f****** stupid, even if you count your freedom over…I don’t know what is it, your health.” Turner said, “I don’t give a F about your freedom. You could be infecting other people, other vulnerable people around you by doing this. So stay inside, guys. It’s not cool and it’s not big and it’s not clever. And that’s the tea.”

