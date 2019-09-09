Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat Users All Seeing Serious Outages

For once, a social media network is on fire and it isn’t Twitter. Beginning Monday afternoon, severe outages were being reported across Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat though it’s currently unclear how extensive the outages are. Tech outage tracking website Downdetector shows reports started flooding in early Monday afternoon, with the outages apparently impacting those along the Eastern Seaboard in the United States, in addition to locations in Argentina, Australia, Brazil, and the Philippines.

Instagram and Snapchat both seem to follow similar outage patterns, although Instagram has a substantial amount of reports on the West Coast, particularly in the American Southwest. There’s also a concentrated section of outages in New England.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With two of the three biggest social media networks down, fans quickly took to Twitter — which appears to be performing at full capacity as of this writing — to rant about the outages.

So instagram and Snapchat down I’m gonna have to resort to FACEBOOK URGHH YUCK #instagramdown #snapchatdown pic.twitter.com/te6qUCi1oe — Jake Wissett (@jake_wissett) September 9, 2019

The problems have become so widespread, the #SnapchatDown hashtag has started to trend in the United States and those Snap fiends are having a heyday sharing memes and videos on Twitter about the ordeal.

everyone running from snapchat to twitter to see if it’s down #snapchatdown #snapchat pic.twitter.com/lB6NhlQlt8 — Nicola Hewitson🦄 (@HeyNicky_) September 9, 2019

Me when i press the “tap to retry” button and it still doesn’t send after the 50th time #snapchatdown #snapchat pic.twitter.com/Y2B2f1pyfP — lukeharle (@lukeharle1) September 9, 2019

Moments ago, Snapchat tweeted that the problems with the platform should be resolved thought Facebook and Instagram have yet to release an official statement or social posting of any kind. The outages come hours after Bank of America released a report suggesting monthly downloads for both Facebook and Instagram have slowed. According to a report from CNBC, Facebook app downloads are down 15 percent year over year while Instagram downloads are down nine percent year over year. Both are tracking at least three percent slower in the third quarter over the same time last year.

Though the bank’s analysis didn’t speculate the reason for the reduced usage, CNBC speculates consumers could still be apprehensive of the company following its Cambridge Analytica data scandal.

Are the three networks still down for you? Let us know if you’re able to use any of them in the comments below!

Photo by Chesnot / Getty Images