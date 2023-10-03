Fireball Releasing a Cinnamon Lipstick Inspired by Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

If you've been on social media or even just watching regular television, then you know Taylor Swift has been everywhere lately. Her The Eras Tour has been the must-see concert of 2023 and is heading international later this year, the concert film version, Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, and the singer has even made a splash in the world of football, showing up at Kansas City Chiefs football games in support of rumored love interest Travis Kelce. It's Swift's gameday appearance that have had the internet buzzing with everyone getting in on the fun — and now, that includes Fireball Whisky. On Monday, the beverage brand announced that they are releasing a unique product inspired by America's favorite "could-be couple": lipstick.

On social media, Fireball announced that Fireball Cinnamon Delight RED Lipstick is coming soon and, according to the brand, it's inspired by Swift's signature color as well as the "taste" of a championship parade — Kelce enjoyed Fireball during the Chief's Super Bowl victory parade last year.

🔥💄🔥 Introducing Fireball Cinnamon Delight RED Lipstick. Because every touchdown should taste like a championship parade. Limited-edition, details coming soon. pic.twitter.com/E1Gb7DWixY — The Dragon (@FireballWhisky) October 2, 2023

"Fireball has a history of being the celebratory drink of choice for football players and fans alike, and we think this season's epic mash-up of football and pop culture is worthy of a little extra heat. There are a lot of new football fans in the stands these days who may be looking for a bold way to support their favorite team or tight end with a spicy, RED new look, and, as always, Fireball is here to help. Because in our opinion, every touchdown should taste like a championship parade," said Danny Suich, Global Brand Director for Fireball.

For fans wanting to get their hands on the unique lipstick, you'll need to keep an eye on Fireball's social media for more information, but when they do go on sale, it'll cost $13.87 — a nod to Swift's favorite number and Kelce's player number.

Other Brands Have Gotten in On The Swift-Kelce Fun

Fireball is just the latest company to get in on the situation. Last month, Heinz released a limited edition of "Ketchup and Seemingly Ranch" in honor of Swift's appearance at a Kansas City Chiefs game which spawned a viral moment where she was spotted in his family suite at Arrowhead Stadium enjoying what appeared to be a chicken tender alongside what one fan account noted was "ketchup and seemingly ranch". The moment — and speculation about the condiments Swift was using — quickly went viral and now, Heinz is releasing 100 bottles of the combo with special labelling indicating the "seemingly ranch". The special bottles won't be available in store. Fans will need to check the brand's Instagram for more details on how they can get their hands on a bottle. It's worth noting that the ranch/ketchup combo isn't actually new for the brand — they've been selling that since 2019. It's the labelling that is unique.

What is Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour About?

The upcoming movie is a filmed version of Swift's record-breaking Eras Tour, which completed its first U.S. leg back in August. The movie was filmed across three nights of shows in Los Angeles' Sofi Stadium and will showcase Swift's more than three-hour performance of songs from all ten of her albums — Taylor Swift, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989, reputation, Lover, folklore, evermore, and Midnights.

"The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I'm overjoyed to tell you that it'll be coming to the big screen soon," Swift wrote when announcing the film on social media. "Starting Oct 13th, you'll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! ...Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged 1, 2, 3 LGB!!!! (iykyk)"

Will you be checking out Fireball's lipstick? Let us know in the comments!