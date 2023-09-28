Heinz Releasing Limited Edition "Ketchup and Seemingly Ranch" in Honor of Taylor Swift

To say that Taylor Swift is everywhere would be an understatement. Not only does the musician have a record-breaking world tour that has been dominating pop culture, The Eras Tour, but the movie version of the that tour, Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour concert film, is already breaking presale records ahead of its debut in theaters on October 13th. But now, the excitement around Swift — and her recent appearance at a Kansas City Chiefs football game, is taking the entertainer somewhere completely unexpected: food. On Wednesday, Heinz announced that they are releasing the limited edition "Ketchup and Seemingly Ranch" sauce.

The sauce is a reference to a viral moment from Swift's appearance in support of Travis Kelce at the Kansas City game last Sunday where she was spotted in his family suite at Arrowhead Stadium enjoying what appeared to be a chicken tender alongside what one fan account noted was "ketchup and seemingly ranch". The moment — and speculation about the condiments Swift was using — quickly went viral and now, Heinz is releasing 100 bottles of the combo with special labelling indicating the "seemingly ranch". The special bottles won't be available in store. Fans will need to check the brand's Instagram for more details on how they can get their hands on a bottle. It's worth noting that the ranch/ketchup combo isn't actually new for the brand — they've been selling that since 2019. It's the labelling that is unique.

What is Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour About?

The upcoming movie is a filmed version of Swift's record-breaking Eras Tour, which completed its first U.S. leg back in August. The movie was filmed across three nights of shows in Los Angeles' Sofi Stadium and will showcase Swift's more than three-hour performance of songs from all ten of her albums — Taylor Swift, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989, reputation, Lover, folklore, evermore, and Midnights.

"The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I'm overjoyed to tell you that it'll be coming to the big screen soon," Swift wrote when announcing the film on social media. "Starting Oct 13th you'll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! ...Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged 1, 2, 3 LGB!!!! (iykyk)"

News of the concert film and its ticket presales proved to be so popular that more than half a dozen films shifted their release dates to avoid competing with Swift at the box office. The Exorcist: Believer, Priscilla, Ordinary Angels, Freelance, What Happens Later, Dumb Money, The Persian Version, and The Marsh King's Daughter have all switched to new release dates following the film's announcement.

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour is set to be released exclusively in theaters on Friday, October 13th.

Will you be trying to get your hands on a bottle of "Ketchup and Seemingly Ranch"? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.