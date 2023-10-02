Deadpool 3 Rumors Heat Up After Taylor Swift Spotted With Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman

Rumors about Taylor Swift's Deadpool 3 cameo are getting hotter after she was seen with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman at an NFL game.

Rumors about Deadpool 3 are heating up now that franchise star Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy have been spotted in the company of pop megastar Taylor Swift. Reynolds, his wife Blake Lively, Levy, Swift, Hugh Jackman, and other famous faces were spotted at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, during week four of the 2023 NFL season, where the New York Jets played the Kansas City Chiefs.

Swift, Reynolds and co. being at the game was admittedly more of a pop-culture gossip headline, but it hasn't stopped Marvel fans from tuning into said gossip, as it feeds into some their favorite recent rumors about Deadpool 3:

What Is Deadpool 3 About?

Deadpool 3 will see Reynolds Wade Wilson/Deadpool join forces with Hugh Jackman's Logan/Wolverine for a wild road trip through the Marvel Multiverse. While exact details are obviously being kept secret, there is a two-part goal for Deadpool 3 that seems abundantly clear:

Put a formal end to the Fox X-Men Movie Universe – possibly by killing off the entire reality in some kind of incursion. Import select characters (like Deadpool) from the Fox X-Men Universe to the Marvel Cinematic Universe by the end of Deadpool 3.

Deadpool 3 will bring back franchise actors Karan Soni (Dopinder), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Stefan Kapicic (Colossus), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead), Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio), and Rob Delaney (Peter).

Is Taylor Swift In Deadpool 3?

Rumors that Tylor Swift will play the role of Dazzler in the X-Men Universe go back as far as the final two Fox-era X-Men movies, X-Men: Apocalypse and Dark Phoenix. Those rumors have only persisted as Swift has become real-life friends with Blake Lively and subsequently, Ryan Reynolds, and the latter started carrying the flag for the X-Men movies via his Deadpool films.

Given the framework for Deadpool 3's story, and the franchise's penchant for trolling fans about crossover connections, there are a lot of Marvel fans who expect it to end things with the craziest set of X-Men movie cameos we can imagine. Having a scene with Taylor Swift appearing as Dazzler would be right up there with Deadpool 2's split-second surprise cameo by Brad Pitt – especially if Swift's Dazzler meets her end as quickly as Pitt's Vanisher did.

If Deadpool 3 really is the death of the Fox X-Mne movie universe, there could be an entire montage of fan-cast character cameos that would simultaneously be a great fan service and fan-trolling move.

Deadpool 3 has a release date of May 3, 2024.