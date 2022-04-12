Former Kmart Shoppers Mourn That the Once Retail Giant Only Has Three Stores Left

The rise of digital retailers like Amazon has led to the death of hundreds of retailers around the country, from mom-and-pop shops to big box retail giants. Of the latter, few brands have had a steeper fall than Kmart. Founded in 1899 by S. S. Kresge, the store revolutionized the way customers shopped, and became one of the most ubiquitous companied in the United States all the way up through the 1990s. Yesterday, though, a New Jersey location announced its closure — a move that will leave only three stores left. And people who grew up at a time when Kmarts were everywhere…well, they’re not OK.

The decline started in the 1990s, as Walmart started to rise in popularity and Kmart started to develop a reputation for stores that were dingy and products that were lower-quality. They tried to rebrand and diversify, but ultimately never got fully back on their feet, with most locations shutting down by 2018.

You can see a pretty good breakdown of Kmart’s decline below via Bright Sun Films.

Among the moves that broke Kmart was a merger with Sears in 2004. Once the largest (Sears) and second-largest (Kmart) retailers in the U.S., the pair would now drag one another down. By the late 2010s, there weren’t many Sears stores left, either, and these days, both are owned by a holding company, having changed hands a few times since 2018.

The trajectory feels familiar to people of a certain age. Iconic retailers like Radio Shack, Circuit City, Office Max (formerly a Kmart property), and Blockbuster Video have had the same thing happen in recent years. Even Family Video, which outlived Blockbuster by years through a savvy business model that minimized store costs, not only closed their stores, but killed off their website recently too. At least there’s one Blockbuster left!

You can see some of our favorite responses below.

Flashback

Icees always tasted better at Kmart. Our Kmart closed its doors in 2000 and was torn down in 2009. The has looked like this since then. pic.twitter.com/1c9SSfWU3E — The Legendary Double D (@David_Drews) April 12, 2022

Never seen anything like it

Death of a giant. I can't tell you the wonder that was a Kmart to an immigrant kid from the UK in the early 90s. I'd never seen anything like it. — Neil Parry🌴🌵 (@nparry4) April 12, 2022

Can confirm.

When Lil Caesar’s was in Kmart >>> https://t.co/CuNE5D3B2E — ✨B.K.🧚🏾‍♀️ (@BoycottKey) April 12, 2022

First words

My mom told me that "Kmart" was one of my 1st words becuz of the big red K. — 🇺🇸 Denise Warden🦂 (@RomansGirl2073) April 12, 2022

Kind of like Blockbuster

https://twitter.com/evilcunt666/status/1513816167403917312?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

At least we’ve figured out the real root cause

I heard they refused to stock Fresca… that was the beginning of the end; of the Kmart empire — madtownatheist🇺🇸 (@MadtownAtheist) April 12, 2022

One last time

https://twitter.com/ThylaTank/status/1513832469111492609?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Mind blown