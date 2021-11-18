Frank’s RedHot Debuts New Hot Sauce Dispenser for the Holidays

There’s just over a month until Christmas. For many people, that means it’s time to be thinking about what to get the people on your list and for the hot sauce lovers, Frank’s RedHot may have just come up with the perfect gift. Following the success of last year’s Old Bay Hot Sauce dispenser, Frank’s is offering the limited-edition Frank’s RedHot Holiday Dispenser to ensure you always have plenty of sauce on hand.



The dispenser comes wrapped in a festive ugly sweater print, but it isn’t just pretty to look at. It comes loaded with two, 1.5 gallon pouches of Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Wing Sauce. That’s enough sauce to make 48 Buffalo Chicken Dips per pouch, not to mention all the other things you can use the sauce for – some popular suggestions being wings, fries, burgers, tacos, mac and cheese and so much more. Really, you can put hot sauce on anything and the dispenser just makes doing so that much easier.

No need to search for a gift guide, this is definitely the hottest present of the year 🔥

The limited-time Frank’s RedHot Dispenser is available while supplies last, online only. Get yours now: https://t.co/HkXgiZlC06 pic.twitter.com/uWxUScLAzV — Frank's RedHot (@FranksRedHot) November 17, 2021

If the Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Wing Sauce Dispenser sounds like the perfect gift for the hot sauce lover in your life (which can absolutely be yourself), here’s what you need to know. The dispenser is available for purchase now on the McCormick website. The dispenser and included hot sauce pouches costs $89.95. It’s also important to remember that this is a limited-edition item and that last year’s Old Bay Hot Sauce did sell out pretty quickly.



And if the dispenser isn’t exactly the perfect hot sauce-related item, there the McCormick shop does have a variety of other Frank’s RedHot items available as well, including hats, t-shirts, and even a throw blanket among other offerings.



The Frank’s RedHot Holiday Dispenser is available now.



What do you think about the Frank’s RedHot Holiday Dispenser? Did you get last year’s Old Bay Hot Sauce Dispenser? What is your favorite holiday-themed brand merchandise? Let us know your thoughts about this and all things snacks in the comment section.