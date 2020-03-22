Game of Thrones Star Sophie Turner Drags Evangeline Lilly Over Refusal to Self Quarantine

Last week, Ant-Man and The Wasp star Evangeline Lilly made a controversial post on Instagram indicating that she wasn’t going to self-quarantine to help stem the spread of COVID-19, noting that “some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives”. Now, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner is chiming in with an Instagram Live video that appears to drag Lilly over her “business as usual” approach to the deadly pandemic.

In the video, Turner tells people to stay inside and reminds people that by prioritizing their “freedom” over health, they are potentially infecting others, something that is “not cool”.

i’m living for sophie turner dragging evangeline lilly and vanessa hudgens after they said the coronavirus quarantine is overdramatic and they value their freedoms over their health. sophie did not come to play pic.twitter.com/yWJckWPDDX — rey (@dicksgraysn) March 20, 2020

“Stay inside, don’t be f—ing stupid, even if you count your freedom over — I don’t know, what is it — your health,” Turner said. “I don’t give a F about your freedom. You could be infecting other people, other vulnerable people around you, by doing this. So stay inside, guys. It’s not cool and it’s not big and it’s not clever. And that’s the tea.”

Last week, Lilly posted a photo to Instagram with a caption that sparked controversy.

“Just dropped my kids off at gymnastics camp,” she wrote. “They all washed their hands before going in. They are playing and laughing.”

In comments on the post, Lilly went further, dismissing COVID-19 as simply a “respiratory flu” though it’s worth noting that COVID-19 is not the flu, which is itself an illness caused by a different virus.

“Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives,” she wrote. “We all make our choices. Where we are right now feels a lot too close to Marshall Law for my comfort already, all in the name of a respiratory flu.”

Lilly isn’t the only celebrity to have posted a controversial message surrounding COVID-19. High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens also recently took to Instagram Stories with a strange video in which she went on a rant about the virus and the restrictions, claiming that deaths were inevitable and that some of the suggested lengths of restrictions “sounds like a bunch of bullsh-t.”

Hudgens later walked back her comments in another video, stating that some of her comments had been taken out of context. In contrast, Spider-Man: Far From Home star Tom Holland has been active on Instagram as he himself is in self-isolation, with the actor noting that while he doesn’t have COVID-19, he isn’t feeling well and is taking appropriate precautions just the same.

“I’m feeling really ill today,” Holland says in the video. “I don’t think I have the coronavirus, but I’m taking extra precautions. I’m self-isolating inside.”

As of the time of this article’s writing, there have been 294,110 confirmed cases and 12,944 confirmed deaths in 187 countries, areas or territories worldwide according to the World Health Organization (WHO).