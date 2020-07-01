Halloween: Jamie Lee Curtis Reveals She and Michael Myers Support Fans Wearing Masks

✖

Amid a new spike in COVID-19 cases in the United States, governments that have been focused on reopening the economy in recent weeks are scrambling to make sure that as more Americans pour into streets, parks, stores, and more, social distancing and basic preventative measures are being observed so that a couple of enthusiastic weeks don't put the pandemic recovery all the way back to square one. While health experts both in and outside of the government have been urging Americans to wear a face covering when out in public to reduce the spread of the virus, not everyone is doing it.

Enter one of Hollywood's most famous mask-wearers, Michael Myers -- and his favorite victim, Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis).Curtis, posting a photograph of herself wearing a face mask adorned with a graphic of the bottom of Michael's face, took to Twitter to encourage Americans to exercise caution when you're out and about.

And as somebody who has been dodging a brutal, possibly supernatural serial killer for more than forty years, she knows a little something about staying alive.

You can see her tweet below.

One person I am thinking about wears a mask to terrify people (me ESPECIALLY) but there’s nothing more terrifying than this current uptick in cases of COVID-19 around the United States & the potential 4 100,000 cases daily. My nemesis & I agree on 1 thing. Put on a mask. pic.twitter.com/d3WMgtpToj — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) June 30, 2020

Curtis is not alone; a user who goes by RealMMyers78, and tweets jokes in character as Myers, previously tweeted, "If I have worn a mask to stalk Laurie since 1978, then you can wear a mask to go to the store."

In the original 1978 film, Michael Myers returned to his hometown of Haddonfield, Illinois 15 years after murdering his sister on Halloween night, terrorizing the town's teens. Over the course of many of the sequels, the action was centered in Haddonfield, with the events of the 2018 Halloween also taking place in Haddonfield, as it was meant to serve as a direct sequel to the original film.

“We’ve progressed late into the night, and now that everybody realizes what the stakes are … it’s reaching a head," James Jude Courtney, who plays Michael Mysers, recently teased about the upcoming sequel. "It’s [the 2018 film] on speed.”

Halloween Kills lands in theaters on October 16th and Halloween Ends lands in theaters on October 15, 2021 -- assuming that the fall movie season moves forward as expected and doesn't have the series of disappointments and delays that the summer season has had.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.