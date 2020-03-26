Harlem Globetrotters Star Fred “Curly” Neal Dead at Age 77

Harlem Globetrotters legend Fred Curly Neal has died at the age of 77 years old, and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time. No details have been released about the cause of death, but Neal’s Globetrotters teammate and friend Curley Boo Johnson shared the sad news on social media, saying “FRED “CURLY” NEAL Last night the World lost a true ambassador of the game of basketball and outside of Muhammad Ali one of the most recognizable faces on the Planet! Rest In Peace my Brother…. #harlemglobetrotters”. You can find his post below, which also included several photos of the two together during their time on the team (via TMZ).

Curly is one of the most recognizable members of the famous team, as he spent 22 years dazzling fans in more than 6000 games. During that stint, he appeared in some of the Globetrotter’s most notable pop-culture crossovers, the team-up with Scooby-Doo and Gilligan’s Island, as well as The Harlem Globetrotter’s Popcorn Special.

His #22 jersey was retired in 2008, and he’s only one of 5 players to receive that honor from the Globetrotters.

Johnson also shared some footage of Curly in action on the court, which you can watch in the video below.

Our thoughts are with the Neal family.