Harry Styles Performs as Dorothy From Wizard of Oz at Madison Square Garden Halloween Concert

Remember just a couple of weeks ago when it was spooky season? Well, of all the celebrity Halloween costumes, it’s hard to think of one “bigger” than Harry Styles showing up at Madison Square Garden as Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz. There’s Harry Styles, newly-minted Marvel hero, and there’s a little genderbent cosplay and some music in one of the biggest venues in America. And, of course, if that’s your outfit, there’s only once choice: you have to somehow cover “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.” You can take a look at the performance below.

Styles is maybe the biggest star to have a totally-unannounced cameo since Samuel L. Jackson did it in Iron Man. While it was rumored, that really only extended to cinemaphiles, with little if any awareness by casual moviegoers.

Here’s a look at the event:

https://twitter.com/hsdaily/status/1454639920685932545?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

In the film’s mid-credits scenes, Thena, Druig, and Makkari are on their ship the Domo when Pip the Troll arrives to introduce Eros, Thanos’ brother. Harry Styles plays Eros, whose casting was kept a secret and whose future with the MCU remains unknown. The sequence includes the tease that Eros could be an Eternal, though Makkari actor Lauren Ridloff noted that there was a scene in which the Eternals attempted to contact the Celestial Arishaem.

Despite there being no word yet on whether Eternals would be getting a sequel, a title card at the end of the film did confirm that they would return, leaving audiences to speculate whether these characters will all appear together in an upcoming MCU film as a team or if the characters could appear solo in another corner of the MCU.

Eternals is in theaters now.