Hasbro Discontinuing Giggle 'n Sing Poppy Troll Doll After Controversy

✖

Hasbro is discontinuing the Trolls World Tour Giggle 'n Sing Poppy Troll doll after a viral video sparked controversy with claims that the children’s toy was designed to groom young children for pedophiles. Earlier this week, a video began making the rounds on social media showing the doll with specific focus on a button on the rear bottom of the toy that, when pressed, triggers various sounds that the video described as "sexual" in nature.

In the video, which has been shared on multiple platforms -- you can check out the video as shared on Facebook here -- a woman off-camera explains that her daughter received the doll as a gift and while the doll does all the singing sounds and features described on the box, when showing it to her husband she discovered this other button. She claims that the packaging does not disclose the button on the box or the additional sounds. She also says that she thinks that the toy is an example that "they" are "grooming our kids".

However, as Lead Stories notes, the official Hasbro product description for the Giggle 'n Sing Poppy does reference that the toy makes additional sounds when in the seated position. You can check out that description below.

"This adorable singing doll stands over 12 inches tall from the tips of her toes to the top of her hair, giggles 3 different ways when she's tickled, sings a fun version of the song "Trolls Just Want to Have Fun" from DreamWorks Animation’s feature film Trolls World Tour, and says 5 different phrases, too, like, "How about a hug?" and "Um, cupcake!" When you sit her down, she makes other funny sounds, too! The doll also features rainbow-colored hair with a comb so kids can style it. She also includes a matching rainbow dress that comes off, so kids can put it back on for dress-up fun. This musical toy is a great gift for girls 4 years old and up, or any fan of the DreamWorks Trolls movies."

According to Julie Duffy, senior vice president of global communications for Hasbro, the sensor on the doll's bottom was designed in order to trigger the seated sounds feature and that consumers bothered by it can get a replacement doll.

"This feature was designed to react when the doll was seated, but we recognize the placement of the sensor may be perceived as inappropriate," Duffy said in a statement. "This was not intentional, and we are happy to provide consumers with a replacement Poppy doll of similar value through our Consumer Care team."

Duffy also went on to note that the company is in the process of removing the item for purchase. The original video, which Lead Stories says dates back to at least August 1st, does note that they could not find the toy online or in stores.

The Giggle 'n Sing Poppy doll was released as part of a collection of toys inspired by DreamWorks' Trolls World Tour, which was released both in theaters and on Video on Demand platforms in March.

Trolls World Tour follows Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake) on an adventure that takes them well beyond what they’ve known before, discovering six different Troll tribes scattered over six different lands and devoted to six different kinds of music: Funk, Country, Techno, Classical, Pop and Rock. There’s hard rock royals Queen Barb (Rachel Bloom) and her dad King Thrash (Ozzy Osbourne) who want to destroy all other kinds of music to let rock reign supreme. With the fate of the world at stake, Poppy and Branch, along with their friends — Biggie (James Corden), Chenille (Caroline Hjelt), Satin (Aino Jawo), Cooper (Ron Funches) and Guy Diamond (Kunal Nayyar) — set out to visit all the other lands to unify the Trolls in harmony against Barb, who’s looking to upstage them all.

What do you think about the Poppy doll controversy? Let us know in the comments.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.