Disney Fans Celebrate Haunted Mansion on Its 51st Anniversary
51 years ago today, The Haunted Mansion first opened in Disneyland's New Orleans Square. Over the course of the past five decades, the ride has provided millions of park-goers plenty of spooky thrills as it's gone on to become a consistent fan-favorite amongst those who frequent the Disney-owned park.
First launching at Disneyland in 1969, the attraction was recreated at Disney World's Magic Kingdom park in 1971 and Tokyo Disneyland in 1983.
As such, fans of the ride are celebrating the ride's birthday on Twitter. Enough so, #HauntedMansion has become a trending topic on the microblogging platform. Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying about the ride.
Happy Birthday!
Happy 51st anniversary to the best dark ride at Disneyland #hauntedmansion 👻 pic.twitter.com/KH89QkdQSX— 🍭Misery🍭 (@PrincessxMisery) August 9, 2020
Home Away From Home
Happy 51st Anniversary, Foolish Mortals, to the Haunted Mansion! Every time I go to Disneyland, I ALWAYS ride this ride at least five times, it’s my home away from home! #HauntedMansion #Disneyland pic.twitter.com/QNqvYImlPf— LuigiFan00001 (@WaterLuigi00001) August 9, 2020
Best-Ever
Happy 51st birthday The Haunted Mansion. Even as this ride scared me as a kid, I still love it even to this day! We will meet again my ghoul friends! What would have happened if they kept the walk through idea, would it still be popular?#hauntedmansion #Disneyland pic.twitter.com/4eg6QGpkZu— 👻Hallowed💀Wager🎃Commissions Open~ (@Wager218) August 9, 2020
Greatest Ride Ever
Happy anniversary To the greatest ride ever created #hauntedmansion— Chase Spriggs (@freddyfanonelm) August 9, 2020
Forever in Your Debt
Happy 51st Birthday #HauntedMansion! I owe a lot to this classic attraction, my interest in ghosts and cute scary stuff, my career and appreciation of themed design. I’ve missed you this year and I’m excited to pass through your dusty halls again soon!— Natalie 👻✨🌲 (@nnmakes) August 9, 2020
Not the Same Without It
Happy 51st anniversary to Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion! It’s one of the 2 rides where, if I know in advance that it’s closed for refurbishment, I literally *will not* go to the park. Because a Disneyland trip is just not the same without it!#hauntedmansion pic.twitter.com/OrBSEtBj2v— Stace (@SugarRushStace) August 9, 2020
Miss You
Happy 51st Anniversary to the Spoopiest and Greatest of all Disney Attractions! Only Master Gracey knows when I’ll see you again! I miss you!!! #hauntedmansion pic.twitter.com/1A19mOXK2W— Hex Maniac Karina ✨🖤🇵🇷 (@HexManiacKarina) August 9, 2020
