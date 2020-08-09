Disney Fans Celebrate Haunted Mansion on Its 51st Anniversary

51 years ago today, The Haunted Mansion first opened in Disneyland's New Orleans Square. Over the course of the past five decades, the ride has provided millions of park-goers plenty of spooky thrills as it's gone on to become a consistent fan-favorite amongst those who frequent the Disney-owned park.

First launching at Disneyland in 1969, the attraction was recreated at Disney World's Magic Kingdom park in 1971 and Tokyo Disneyland in 1983.

As such, fans of the ride are celebrating the ride's birthday on Twitter. Enough so, #HauntedMansion has become a trending topic on the microblogging platform. Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying about the ride.