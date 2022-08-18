HBO Max Pulling More Original Series Including Aquaman, Elmo, Close Enough, and More

The HBO Max hits keep on coming. Days after laying off a substantial amount of its workforce, the streamer announced it was removing even more original content from the platform. Wednesday, HBO Max announced it was removing shows like Close Enough, The Not-Too-Late Show With Elmo, and Aquaman: King of Atlantis amongst others.

"As we work toward bringing our content catalogs together under one platform, we will be making changes to the content offering available on both HBO Max and discovery+. That will include the removal of some content from both platforms," the company said in a statement obtained by Deadline. "At the same time, we're already starting to bring our content catalogs together like the launch of the new CNN Originals Hub on discovery+ and a curated collection of Magnolia Network content coming soon to HBO Max."

The full list of content removals includes 12 Dates of Christmas, About Last Night, Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Close Enough, Detention Adventure, Dodo, Ellen's Next Great Designer, Elliott From Earth, Esme & Roy, The Fungies!, Generation Hustle, Genera+ion, Infinity Train, Little Ellen, Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart, Messy Goes to Okido, Mia's Magic Playground, Mighty Magiswords, My Dinner with Herve, My Mom, Your Dad, Odo, OK K.O.! – Let's Be Heroes, The Ollie & Moon Show, Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures, Ravi Patel's Pursuit of Happiness, Select Sesame Street Specials, Make It Big, Make It Small, Share, Squish, Summer Camp Island, The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo, The Runaway Bunny – Special, Theodosia, Tig n' Seek, Uncle Grandpa, Victor and Valentino, and Yabba Dabba Dinosaurs.

These removals are just the latest in a post-merger world for Warner Brothers Discovery. The new outfit even shelved Leslie Grace's stab at Batgirl, despite the entire movie already having been filmed.

"The decision to not release Batgirl reflects our leadership's strategic shift as it relates to the DC universe and HBO Max. Leslie Grace is an incredibly talented actor and this decision is not a reflection of her performance. We are incredibly grateful to the filmmakers of Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt and their respective casts and we hope to collaborate with everyone again in the near future," the studio said in a statement earlier this month.