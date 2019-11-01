Heidi Klum’s Finished Halloween Costume Is Absolutely Terrifying

Earlier today Heidi Klum gave all of her fans a sneak peek at her Halloween costume. To say that she’s gone all out would be a severe understatement. Fans have been there throughout every step of today’s transformation into a certifiably terrifying creature. There has been behind the scenes looks at crafting the prosthetics, makeup, and everything else that goes into a look as intense as this. So much is going on with the body parts, industrial-looking panels and everything else at play during these Instagram videos. In fact, earlier today it was kind of hard to understand how all of these grotesque elements were going to come together to form an even more terrifying final product.

Watching the process behind such a freaky creation has been an illuminating experience. The time commitment alone is something to marvel at. Klum is no stranger to a grand Halloween gesture though, she’s not the type to grab a costume from a shop and show up. There have been so many involved looks over the years that depend on prep and extensive planning beforehand.

Videos by ComicBook.com

View this post on Instagram Still here 😳#heidiklumhalloween2019 #heidiklumhalloween A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Oct 31, 2019 at 7:29pm PDT

Klum and her husband Tom Kaulitz dressed as Shrek and Fiona last year. Just because that doesn’t sound as intensive as this year doesn’t mean that they didn’t go big. No regular old green paint, instead they opted for full-on prosthetics to emulate the characteristics of the two ogres. Go big or go home has a brand new meaning when it comes to this coupe. (In fairness, The result was pure perfections and people were left wondering what happened to Donkey and Dragon?

View this post on Instagram Almost ready for #heidiklumhalloween2019 #heidiklumhalloween A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Oct 31, 2019 at 4:24pm PDT

The previous year saw Klum take on Michael Jackson’s Thriller. But, she decided to go the werewolf route instead of the ghoulish appearance from the iconic dance scene. They did end up recreating the video with some zombie background dancers on America’s Got Talent though.

Other years featured her channeling Jessica Rabbit, a large butterfly, and a bunch of clones…of herself. Who knows what she will bring to the table for next year?

Are you impressed with Klum’s 2019 costume? Let us know in the comments!

Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images