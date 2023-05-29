Pizza Chain Lets You Pay From the Afterlife

If you've ever wanted a pizza but wanted to pay for it much, much later, you may be in luck—a pizza chain in New Zealand is now offering to allow some customers to pay for their pizza pies from the afterlife. Thursday, Wellington-based Hell Pizza unveiled AfterLife Pay, a service that is allowing 666 of its customers—no, really—to pay for their pizza purchases with proceeds from their estate.

Those selected to participate in the service will sign a legitimate amendment to their wills, allowing Hell Pizza to bill the customer's estate upon their death. According to Hell Pizza officials, everything is legally binding, and the pizza joint won't even charge interest or additional fees.

In a statement from the company, Hell Pizza CEO Benn Cumming said the rollout of AfterLife Pay was introduced as a criticism on the growing "buy now, pay later" movement despite economies around the world tanking.

"We're seeing a growing number of people using the schemes to buy essential items like food, and we think it's taking it a step too far when you've got quick service restaurants like ours being asked to offer BNPL for what is considered a treat – especially when you consider people are falling behind in their payments and 10.5 percent of loans in NZ are in arrears," Cumming said in the press release.

He added, "AfterLife Pay is a light-hearted campaign that reinforces Hell's stance on buy now pay later schemes – you can have your pizza and eat it too without any pesky late fees or penalties."

The 666 customers selected as a part of AfterLife Pay will be treated as a trial of sorts, with the company seemingly ready to extend the program should it succeed. In addition to the 666 trial customers in New Zealand, the company is also offering the deal to 666 Australians as well.

The application to participate in AfterLife Pay is now live on the Hell Pizza site.